Give your home a little spring update with these fresh and bright homeware touches!

Wit spring just around the corner and the Christmas decorations long taken down, our houses are looking a little drab. We’re buzzing to do our big spring clean and really air the last year out of the house.

All we really want now is to put a fresh look on our home and welcome in the new season. Spring is all about rebirth and renewal so we want to bring in a few new pieces into our home to really brighten up the space and give it a new lease of life!

All our favourite homeware stores have the perfect pops of colour and freshness to breathe a breath of fresh air into our homes this spring – browse our top picks form their gorgeous homeware ranges this year!

Carraig Donn Orla Kiely Trio Stem Ochre Double Quilt

Is there anything better than fresh bedding to welcome in the spring? Orla Kiely is always the epitome of bright and elegant and you can elevate your bedroom to stylish new heights with her new Trio Stem Ochre Bedding set. If you adore vintage-inspired textiles but desire a contemporary look this design is perfect. Featuring a striking seventies-esque colourway that is majorly on-trend, it boasts the timeless stem motif in a rich ochre and modern grey colour palette. Bold, stylish and a wonderful addition to any bedroom.

A fresh set of candles needs to be displayed with all the elegance they deserve and the Marley tray with its gold rim and mirrored tray is the perfect elegant and atmospheric piece that will reflect the candle’s light beautifully. Simple but statement, it will fit in anywhere in your home, positioned on your dining table, coffee table or sideboard as a finishing touch for your room that will always be remembered. The outer design lends interest to the piece while the mirrored base will twinkle in the candlelight.

The Flower Market bouquet from Butlers is the perfect spring addition to your home for anyone who wants their flowers for more than a few days. You don't need a green thumb for the delphinium, pampas grass, avena, goose foot and sun straw flower, because the flowers are long-lasting and have a long shelf life, without watering! Versatile, regardless of whether it is put together in a vase or as a wreath, it’s a beautiful pop of colour in your home for spring!

Neutrals with bright pops of colour are all the rage this spring and this nicely tactile neutral coloured vase is perfect on its own or as part of a creative and colourful display. Pair with the Nordic flower scheme for a beautiful muted colour palette. Bring a little calm and tones of nature into your home this spring.

The Alessi Throw was designed by Sydney-based Swedish illustrator Micke Lindebergh, who's known for his colourful and playful abstract designs – perfect for a gorgeous and charming addition for your living room. Slowdown Studio woven blankets are the perfect weight to be used on the couch, as a picnic rug, or to hang on the wall as art for an arsty, eclectic touch to your home.

Give an elegant touch to your sofa with this classic scatter cushion that’s features rich, bright spring colours and design. It's crafted from soft velvet and features a bright vintage-inspired bird print for a cute cottage-core-inspired look this spring!