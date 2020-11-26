Give them a little time for them with these self-care goodies

What. A. Year. I think we can all agree, some days it just feels like we’ve been trudging through a never-ending storm these last months. This Christmas season brings with it an opportunity to mind ourselves and those around us a little. To specifically put aside that bit of time to re-evaluate, to take stock and check in with our bodies and minds. We’re here to help, making a list for you of all the best products to help you take some time for yourself this winter, or even, to give someone else that opportunity to be well.

The Head Plan Journal (RRP €35)

The Head Plan Journal offers a guided journaling experience that both avid journal users and those that are new to journaling will really enjoy. Containing over 280 pages, six months of daily pages, 26 weekly goal setting and reflection pages and much more to keep you inspired, motivated, focused and driven to stay on track of your own personal Head Plan to get to where you truly belong. The journal is undated so you can begin anytime!! This is a goal achievers perfect companion that draws focus on goal achieving in six different areas of your life. It has a 3-ribbon page marker and comes in a presentation box.

The Head Plan Daily Drench (RRP €15)

This mindful hydration bottle will keep you on track to reach your daily hydration goals. We all know we need to drink water to survive but that doesn’t mean we successfully hit our hydration goals of at least two litres of water a day. The Head Plan Daily Drench is 1 litre making it an easier task to get your 2 litre a day. This bottle will introduce you to the world of mindful hydration with motivational markers every 100mls to ensure you sip your way to a better, healthier, happier you. It makes the perfect journal companion to fill in your DailyDrench achievements on your Daily Goals page.

Holder Eight Birds of a Feather Yoga Mat (RRP €89)

The Holder Eight Yoga Mats are the Rolls Royce of mats. This 4mm mat is amazing – it has been designed to be ultra-absorbent and anti-slip. Its velvet finish surface gives you the ultimate grip with a soft touch so you can get the most out of your practice. Use it for yoga, Pilates and hot yoga and what’s best about it, is that it rolls up perfectly afterwards and stays in place.

Image Skincare Hydrating Essentials (RRP €123.50)

If budget allows, then this is the ultimate gift set to give that person who needs to take time and look after their skin. Image Skincare were one of the first brands to the market with products rich in vitamin C. Since then, many have followed but it’s this range that we always turn to for dull, tired, dehydrated and lack lustre skin. The set includes:

VITAL C hydrating facial cleanser: A creamy, hydrating cleanser that gently removes makeup and impurities

VITAL C hydrating anti-aging serum: A multi-C serum that brightens the skin, supports skin elasticity, softens the appearance of lines and wrinkles and fights environmental damage

PREVENTION+ daily ultimate protection moisturizer SPF 50: A sheer daily moisturizer with SPF 50 broad-spectrum UVA/UVB protection, plus Digital Aging Defense.

These bestselling products are nestled in a limited-edition keepsake box by artist Carolyn Gavin.

Thalgo Spiruline Boost Gift Set (RRP €75)

The Thalgo Spiruline boosting, detoxifying facial is one of our most popular facials in Thalgo beauty salons. This skincare treatment targets the first fine lines and wrinkles to give a well-moisturised, smooth and glowing skin. It helps to fight the impact environmental stress, pollution and fatigue have on the skin. This facial is effective with fast results, reduced appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, smoother skin, improved texture.

Anti-Pollution Energising Gel-Crème – this gel-cream boosted in Marine Magnesium, contains an algae complex that forms an invisible protective film on the surface of the skin to protect the skin from external stress factors. Daily use ensures skin radiance and strength to combat the stress of daily life.

Energising Detoxifying Serum – this serum with a fresh and translucent texture is ultra-concentrated and again, boosted with Marine Magnesium. It intensely revives the skin's natural glow and smooths fine lines.

Energising Eye Gel, 15ml – this "ice cube"-effect roll-on erases signs of tiredness, dark circles and puffiness in a single step for an instantly fresher eye area.

Embryolisse ‘Trousse Les ChouChous’ (RRP €45)

All of the make-up artist’s favourites in one bag! Includes the cult fave ‘Lait Creme Concentre’, ‘Micellar Water’, ‘Radiant Eye’ and ‘Soin Booster Cils’.

The essential Embryolisse all at your fingertips includes a micellar water, for gentle and effective make-up removal, which cleanses and soothes the skin, an Eclat du Regard which functions as an ice cube effect stick that quickly refreshes, refreshes and invigorates the eyes at any time of the day, an Eyelash and Eyebrow Booster Treatment, which, used daily, will makes the eyelashes stronger, longer, thicker and helps to densify the eyebrows, for a more intense look natural and a Concentrated Milk-Cream, Embrolisse’s cult product, multifunctional, nourishing and moisturizing.

Dr. Hauschka Hair Care Collection (RRP €29.95)

Nothing says selfcare more than feeling good about your hair and this set brings everything you need to treat you hair with natural and sulphate free products. The set contains four 30 ml products from the newly launched Dr. Hauschka haircare range – Shampoo, Conditioner, Hair Oil and Hair Tonic. Suitable for all hair types, these unique products gently cleanse and replenish hair, leaving hair soft and shiny.

Not a life coach by James Smith (Harper Collins)

This is follow up to James Smith’s international number one bestseller, Not a Diet Book and James Smith is back to challenge everything you thought you knew about the path to fulfilment and happiness. With hard-hitting home truths and a helping of tough love, be prepared to re-set your outlook, redefine your goals and truly consider: Now, more than ever, is the time to take back control. Time to stop sleep-walking through your life; to challenge the status quo; and to truly ask yourself if you’re on the right path to success, happiness and fulfilment. Only you can take the reins of your own life and choose to make a change, but with invaluable experience, a hunger for genuine happiness, and a drive to be the kind of coach he needed when his life was broken, James can give you the tools to do it.

Jo Browne ‘Oil Blends Gift Set’ (RRP €65)

This gift set contains four 10ml blends for Aroma Diffusers to instantly instil calm into your day. Choose what you feel in the mood for, with their varied scents and moods, including:

Fresh – Citrus scent to awaken you and freshen your home using a blend of essential oils including Lemon, Lime, Bergamot, Pine, and White Camphor.

Signature – Blend the purest essential oils including Bergamot, Neroli, Palmarosa, and Rosemary to destress, calm the mind, uplift and brighten your mood, reduce anxiety and helps to reduce anger.

Calm – De-stress and bring calm to your mind using a blend of essential oils including Rose, Sandalwood, Jasmine, Basil, and Roman Chamomile.

Breathe – Breathe easy with anti-fungal and anti-bacterial properties using a blend of essential oils including Thyme, Peppermint, Black Spruce, Clary Sage, and Eucalyptus.

The gift of tranquillity is the perfect one to give this Christmas.

Seoulista Let it Glow – Super Snow Splash Collection (RRP €22)

For the self-care queen, this intensely hydrating and plumping collection includes the multi-award winning Seoulista Super Hydration Instant Facial. The collection also includes the Seoulista Rosy Hands Instant Manicure for soft nourished hands, and the Seoulista Rosy Toes Instant Pedicure for hydrated party feet.

Hush & Hush Limited Edition Wellness Essential Collection (RRP €65)

Over the holidays is the ideal time to boost immunity levels, reduce stress and take time for daily self-care and wellness. This Hush and Hush 2020 Christmas gift set includes all the essential supplements, the everyday must-haves, to create the basis for living younger, longer.

Time Capsule (60 caps) – reverses the signs of ageing and prevents future damage. A ground-breaking blend of antioxidants, amino acids and Clean Clinical Vitamins™ shields against external aggressors and regenerates from head to toe for a younger looking you.

Mind your Mind (60 caps) – instilling a state of calmness and peacefulness is step one towards a good night’s sleep. This enriched nutraceutical quiets your mind, body and soul.

Plant your Day (1 serving) – for anyone who wants a daily dose of protein, fibre and long-lasting energy without the midday crash in a plant sourced formula. Protein is essential for a healthy diet but those who follow a vegan or vegetarian diet can sometimes be void of proper amounts

The Handmade Soap Co. ‘Reed Diffuser – Lavender, Rosemary, Thyme & Mint (RRP €25)

Inspired by herb gardens, the Lavender, Rosemary, Thyme & Mint Diffuser is relaxing, restorative and pretty as a picture. It’s calm in a bottle. Using a completely natural diffuser base and scented with essential oils only, this is a gorgeously gentle way to refresh any room, featuring the soothing hints of herbaceous essential oils, chosen for their calming and restorative properties. Free from parabens, SLS, petrochemicals and other synthetics, cruelty free and vegan friendly, it is gorgeously presented in a glass apothecary style jar.

Nuasan ‘Active Bodycare Kit’ (RRP €39.95)

Nuasan, an innovative range of bodycare products, formulated in Galway specifically for active people, has introduced its new Active Bodycare Kit, which is the ideal gift for ethically-minded, fitness fans this Christmas. The Nuasan Gift Box contains Active Body Wash, 100% biodegradable Wipes and a luxury microfibre sports towel.

Perfect for the eco-warrior in your life who needs a little break, and also Irish made!

Dermalogica ‘Daily Microfoliant’ (RRP €59)

Achieve brighter, smoother skin every day with this iconic exfoliating powder. Rice-based powder activates upon contact with water, releasing Papain, Salicylic Acid and Rice Enzymes to polish skin to perfection.

A Skin Brightening Complex of Phytic Acid from Rice Bran, White Tea and Licorice helps balance uneven skin tone while a super-soothing blend of Colloidal Oatmeal and Allantoin helps calm skin. Gentle enough for daily use.

Get your skin back in order this winter, with this brightening and balancing exfoliant.

Warrior Botanicals ‘Dream Bundle’ (RRP €28)

The Dreamers Bundle holds a full sized amber bottle of the bestselling Aisling Dream Oil and a hand tied bundle of mugwort to burn and use as smoke medicine, from wild mugwort sustainably wildcrafted this summer past.

Meaning vision in Irish, Aisling is a relaxing botanical body oil infused with mugwort, a herb held sacred in the wise woman tradition, long associated with feminine energy and the moon, which has an affinity for relaxing the nervous system, nurturing peaceful dreams + accessing the spirit realm.

With intention, apply 10-20 drops to your belly or heartspace or anoint your temples before bed/meditation for deep and restful dreaming.

(Pregnant and breastfeeding women are advised to research mugwort thoroughly before use.)

Linen Eye Pillow (multiple colours available from Eco Annie Pooh) (RRP €24.95)

Weighted linen eye pillow for meditation and relaxation by Blasta Henriet. Blasta Henriet work with sustainable linen flax and Cotswold wheat to create self-care products that provide relaxation, natural pain relief and everyday comfort. It is unscented but can be scented with pure essential oils (although take care when using oils near eyes.

This can be heated in the microwave and used as an eye pillow or as natural pain relief to soothe your body’s aches and pains. Use moist deep heat for dry eyes or can be chilled to apply to puffy and tired eyes.

L’Occitane ‘Cherry Blossom Luxury Collection’ (RRP €69)

Delicate, fruity and lively this fragrance gift is a celebration of the poetic beauty of the cherry tree. The sheer femininity of Cherry Blossom is gloriously captured in a soft floral scent reminiscent of the first day of Spring and their poetic beauty.

This elegant collection includes:

Cherry Blossom Eau de Toilette

Shower Gel

Scented Soap

Hand Cream

All contained in a wonderful signature L'OCCITANE gift box.

Ella and Jo ‘The Ultimate Hydration Gift Set’ (RRP €60)

Say hello to youthful radiant skin. Everything that dull, dehydrated skin needs to feel fresh and glowing again. Quench your skin’s thirst and change your skin for the better with this ultimate hydrating giftset

Containing a 3 in 1 Hyaluronic Skin Mist & Hydrating Hyaluronic Serum, packaged in a gorgeous floral themed box for storage, makes it a perfect gift idea for someone that deserves a little time for them.

Hydrating Hyaluronic Serum – “Like the fountain of youth bottled.” This supercharged collagen & hydration boosting serum is designed to dramatically reduce the appearance of wrinkles, improve collagen levels, whilst soothing & moisturising. Works beautifully underneath makeup to prep your skin. It’s your ultimate skincare must have.

3in1 Hyaluronic Skin Mist – This refreshing and soothing facial mist is perfect for restoring moisture levels throughout the day to enhance skin and make up. With hydrating and skin-plumping hyaluronic acid, alongside chamomile, cucumber and aloe extracts to soothe and refresh it is a beauty must have for dehydrated skin types as well as those who want a dewy, healthy glow.

The Kind Positive Planner (RRP €30)

This is a journal with a difference. Take yourself on a 12-week journey with this journal dedicated to self-care, the practice of gratitude and encouragement of daily positivity.

The slick designed pages feature inspiration quotes throughout along with originally designed artwork and illustrations which are perfect for mindful colouring in. The Positive Planner is a beautiful book that helps you work through the fog, find the good in every day, get to know yourself better, and feel in control of your wellbeing.

The Inkey List ‘Holiday Heroes’ (RRP €34)

The Inkey List has curated a set of skincare heroes to bring you visibly plump, bright, and hydrated skin in four easy steps. It includes Hyaluronic Acid, Vitamin C, Retinol & Caffeine. The INKEY List ‘Holiday Heroes Gift Set’ is a complete skin-perfecting and anti-aging gift set. With 4 full size products, this kit tackles everything from wrinkles and dull skin to dehydration and undereye circles.

The INKEY List Retinol (a derivative of Vitamin A) helps to promote skin renewal and enhance collagen production. Retinol works beneath the skin surface at a cellular level to promote cell renewal and repair processes so that newer cells reach the surface quicker. The result is brighter, smoother skin. The INKEY List Hyaluronic Acid serum is a must-have. Ensuring skin is hydrated is essential for healthy looking skin. Hyaluronic Acid is a powerful moisture-binding ingredient that works beneath the skin surface and that can hold up to 1000 times its own weight in water.

The INKEY List Caffeine Eye Cream is an under-eye treatment which helps to reduce puffiness and dark circles. Caffeine is an anti-inflammatory antioxidant which helps prevent skin damage from free radicals which can make dark circles more pronounced. The INKEY List Vitamin C serum contains a powerful multifunctional antioxidant that helps to protect skin from damage caused by environmental pollution. A hero ingredient, it has a host of benefits to both prevent and correct signs of damage.

La Roche Posay ‘Hydrates & Plumps Expert Ageing Set’ (RRP €42)

Hydrate and plump your skin this festive season with La Roche-Posay's Expert Ageing Gift Set.

This serum is intensely hydrating and specifically formulated for sensitive skin that is showing the signs of ageing. Skin immediately recovers bounce, suppleness and a fresh complexion.

Nimue ‘Radiance Reveal’ (RRP €46)

Reveal your skin’s radiance this Christmas with the Nimue glow-getter gift set! The perfect stocking filler for anyone looking for a more refined, protected and glowing complexion.

It includes the best-selling Sun-C SPF40 which is ideal for all skin classifications, providing a non-oily layer of protection all year round with antioxidant and anti-ageing benefits, because SPF isn’t just for summer! This set contains:

Exfoliating Enzyme- A non-irritating, non-abrasive enzymatic exfoliator which refines the skin’s texture.

Sun-C SPF40- A lightweight, non-oily and non-whitening emulsion that will provide protection against UVA and UVB. Also contains anti-ageing benefits.

Polished London ‘The Gift Of A Sparkling Smile Gift Set’ (RRP €65)

Polished London have released a selection of their best-selling products in a Limited Edition gift set, sure to be the go-to present under the tree for everyone in the family this festive season.

Be it for your brother, mum or your significant other, the latest offering from Polished London promises to keep your teeth healthy and glistening this Christmas, and as white as a fresh layer of sparkling snow. Featuring a variety of the brands favourite products including; a Bamboo Toothbrush, Teeth Whitening Strips, Teeth Whitening Powder and Toothpaste Tablets, this will bring a smile to anyone’s face.

Vichy Revitalize With Neovadiol (RRP €38)

Revitalise your skin with a rosy glow. The Neovadiol range from VICHY has been developed for mature skin. Neovadiol Rose Platinium Day Care is an anti-ageing and strengthening moisturiser that restores inner radiance and rosy colour to mature skin. Follow this day cream with Neovadiol Rose Platinum Night, to target a lack of skin density and definition. This gift set contains: Neovadiol Rose Platinium, Neovadiol Rose Platinium Night cream, Thermal Spa Water and Purete Thermal 1 step Milk Cleanser 3in1.

Skin Formula ‘Hydration Heaven Duo Gift Set’ (RRP €‎65)

The perfect duo to boost and replenish your glow.

Completely revitalise and replenish your skin’s brilliance with a deeply hydrating duo consisting of the nourishing Oil & Milk Cleanser and Hydra Hyaluronic Acid Serum.

Effortlessly lift away makeup and impurities with our transformative velvety oil to soothing milk emulsion cleanser to reveal a beautifully fresh face. Complete skin’s total replenishment with the lightweight, instantly absorbable hyaluronic acid serum to not only stimulate skin’s hydration, but the natural production of hyaluronic acid and collagen for long-lasting healthier, plumper skin.

The Body Shop ‘Drops of Youth Fresher Skin Kit’ (RRP €65)

Give the gift of replenished, healthier looking skin this Christmas with the Drops of Youth Fresher Skin Kit.

This superhero duo is the answer to smoother, bouncier-looking skin. Massage the Drops of Youth Concentrate into the skin to replenish and leave a healthy-looking glow. Smooth on the Drops of Youth Cream, the velvety texture makes skin feel smoother and healthier.

Made with plant stem cells from the Italian Alps and Brittany Coast (it doesn’t get much fresher than that!), this gel-like serum and cream duo makes the perfect Christmas gift for skincare aficionados.

IT Cosmetics Celebrate Your Skin Skincare Set (RRP €49.00)

Give the gift of confidence-boosting skincare this season! Discover of this confidence favourites with this limited-edition holiday set featuring our #1 anti-ageing prestige moisturiser in America, plus a travel-size Confidence in a Cleanser. This perfectly-paired duo is infused with ingredients to leave your skin supple, radiant and more youthful-looking for powerful results instantly and over time!

Confidence in a Cleanser gently removes all traces of makeup while immersing your skin in moisture—leaving it feeling soft, refreshed and balanced.

Full-Size Confidence in a Cream Hydrating Moisturiser is your anti-aging moisturiser! This cream works to leave skin feeling smoother and reduce the look of fine lines.

Your skin-loving duo is formulated with ceramides, collagen, and peptides, letting you get some much-needed pampering.

This Works ‘Sleep Club Christmas Gift Set’ (RRP €17)

Sleep soundly anytime, anywhere with this selection of five miniature award-winning deep sleep pillow sprays. Whenever and wherever you need a good night's sleep.

Calming Lavender, soothing Vetivert and balancing Camomile are the essential oils that make up This Works' award-winning Deep Sleep Superblend.

Because a good night's sleep shouldn't only happen at home. Spray on your pillow or bed cover before you go to sleep to ensure a calming night of restorative sleep.

Laura Mercier ‘Honey Bath – Ambre Vanille’ (RRP €55)

Laura Mercier Honey Bath – Ambre Vanille is an indulgent shower crème that leaves your skin supple, and calms and relaxes the senses with the unique essence of vanilla, tangerine and brown sugar.

Swirl Honey Bath onto wooden honey dipper and place under running bath water to create lightly scented bubbles, for some time out and a soothing, calming bath.

Estée Lauder Repair + Renew Skincare Collection Gift Set (RRP €90.00)

Discover these high-performance formulas to significantly reduce the look of lines and wrinkles and reignite your radiance. Includes their next-generation serum for younger, radiant-looking skin. Apply Micro Essence AM and PM on clean skin before your repair serum and apply the Advanced Night Repair before your moisturizer for supple, clarified skin. Use the Advanced Night Repair Eye Supercharged Complex AM and PM around eye area for a brighter look/

Limited-time collection includes: New Advanced Night Repair Synchronized Multi-Recovery Complex, Advanced Night Repair Eye Supercharged Complex Synchronized Recovery, Micro Essence Skin Activating Treatment Lotion.

Elizabeth Arden ‘Brighter Days Ahead Vitamin C Gift Set’ (RRP €95)

This four-part anti-aging gift set features the brightening power of Vitamin C Ceramide Capsules Radiance Renewal Serum for visibly brighter skin after just one use. Encapsulated Vitamin C is 178X more potent than traditional vitamin C. Advanced Ceramide Capsules Daily Youth Restoring Serum is a daily essential that targets skin barrier repair to enhance moisture retention. Infuse hydration with Ceramide Lift and Firm Day Cream SPF 30. Plus, use the SUPERSTART, your skincare pre-step with nutrient-rich probiotics, to help restore and repair the healthy look of skin’s surface layer, while it boosts the benefits of Vitamin C and Advanced Ceramide.

This gift set includes Vitamin C Ceramide Capsules Radiance Renewal Serum, 30 pc, Advanced Ceramide Capsules Daily Youth Restoring Serum, 7 pc, Ceramide Lift and Firm Day Cream Broad Spectrum Sunscreen SPF 30 and SUPERSTART Skin Renewal Booster.