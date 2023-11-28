Give the gift of treats this Christmas with our food & drink gift guide

There’s no doubt that Christmas is the best time of year when it comes to food and drink. Mince pies, Christmas puddings, festive cocktails, chocolate selection boxes… and, of course, the incredible Christmas dinner!

As the festive season approaches, we find ourselves occasionally struggling to think of the perfect gift for our nearest and dearest. So, if you’re finding yourself lacking in ideas, then why not consider giving the gift of delicious treats?

Below, we have curated an extensive list of incredible food and drink options that would make ideal presents this Christmas. Whether your recipient is a chocoholic, a savoury fanatic or a drinks enthusiast, you will find the perfect item for them amongst this list. Plus, of course, all of these gifts taste incredible, too!

Have a scroll down below, and consider if any of these would tickle your loved one’s taste buds:

Blue Legacy Centre Bowl from Hostaro Tableware – was €129, now €64.50

This beautiful Portuguese centre bowl from Porcel, Portugal is inspired by Portuguese tiles, featuring the well desired cobalt blue applied over its elegant white porcelain. This collection brings to the table a touch of sophistication with a nod to the Portuguese culture and historical heritage in the shape of luxurious decorative and tableware pieces. Buy here.

Gourmet Gifts by Gourmet Food Parlour – RRP from €75

From Gourmet Food Parlour’s sister business, Gourmet Gifts, there is a variety of artisanal gift options available this festive season. With prices starting at €75, the options from Gourmet Gifts, including vegetarian and free from hampers, make gifting seamlessly easy. Hampers include the ever-popular Wine & Cheese box and the jam-packed Festive Foodie Feast, all of which include wine and a selection of Irish artisanal goods. These gifts are perfect for those who like to take the hassle out of their Christmas shopping by easily ordering online and the team at Gourmet Gifts are also readily available to work with corporate clients on bespoke hampers. Buy here.

Charlie Mahon Ceramics – RRP from €25 to €115

To compliment your beautiful Christmas Food, why not call to Charlie Mahon Ceramics for something special to present your festive fare? Charlie Mahon provides a selection of Irish handmade ceramics, from fabulous presentation platters and bowls to mugs and plates that are sure to enhance your dining experience. Buy here.

Kelly Loves Complete Sushi Kit – RRP €26.53 / £19.99

This complete sushi kit contains an exciting variety of high-quality products to make sushi rolls and maki, topped with mouth-watering fried onions and creamy, spicy mayo ready to just add fish, chicken or veg. These sushi kits make the perfect gift (to yourself… or someone else!). And there’s no need to gift wrap, as it comes in a stylish presentation box. Don’t worry if you haven’t tried making sushi before; this kit makes it easy. Buy here.

Dine at Liffey Valley Shopping Centre Gift Voucher

Indulge in a culinary adventure with a Liffey Valley Shopping Centre voucher, an ideal gift for dining enthusiasts. Explore a diverse array of restaurants, satisfying every palate from casual to gourmet. With a voucher, recipients can enjoy great food, from international flavours to local delicacies, ensuring a memorable dining experience. The centre’s dining options cater to various tastes and occasions, making it a versatile and delightful gift. Whether enjoying a leisurely brunch, a cozy lunch, or a sumptuous dinner, the Liffey Valley voucher promises a gastronomic journey within the vibrant setting of the shopping centre’s diverse and inviting restaurants. Buy here or from the Customer Service Desk, Liffey Valley Shopping Centre.

Søstrene Grene Tea Caddy – RRP €3.08

A charming tea caddy makes an affordable and delightful Christmas gift for tea enthusiasts. Elevate their tea-drinking experience with this pretty caddy, adding a touch of elegance to their daily ritual. Practical and aesthetically pleasing, it's the perfect present for those who appreciate the finer details of their tea enjoyment. Buy here.

Folláin Cheese Pairing Box – RRP €20

The Pairing Box is a mix of Folláin’s relishes, chutneys and jams that will suit every cheeseboard! Included are Chargrilled Red Pepper Relish, Caramelised Onion with Black Garlic Relish, Irish Tomato Relish, Fig, Tomato and Chilli Jam and Spiced Apple Chutney. Each box comes with a cheese pairing menu which suggests an Irish farmhouse cheese to suit each preserve and a complimentary Folláin spoon. Buy here.

Lidl Deluxe Irish Cheese Board – RRP various

It has become a staple tradition in many households to serve a showstopping charcuterie board at Christmas time, but these can be expensive, so this year, why not get creative and prepare your own. Lidl Ireland’s popular festive cheese range is back this Christmas, with a range of top-quality Deluxe favourites including Camembert (€2.99), Tipperary Brie (€2.99) and Cashel Blue Cheese (€3.29), as well as Gortnamona Goats’ Cheese (€1.99) and Deluxe Vintage White Cheddar (€2.49). To accompany the cheese, Lidl Ireland has a delicious range of Irish Deluxe Crackers (€3.29), available in smoked chilli and sesame seed or wheatmeal sourdough flavours.

Moon Cheese Board Set from Designist – RRP €80

A cheeseboard has become a festive essential and this unique set is a cut above the rest. Finished with Irish rapeseed oil before leaving the workshop, the Moon Cheese Board Set by Sam Agus Nessa is beautifully made with care and designed to last a lifetime. A perfect gift for foodies or those who have recently moved into a new home. Buy here.

Fercullen Irish Whiskey & Food Pairing Hampers – Estate Series Hamper RRP €165

Back by popular demand, following the sell-out success of previous years, The Powerscourt Distillery have launched the 2023 Fercullen Whiskey Hampers and they are brimming with premium Irish produce, promising to elevate festive celebrations with a taste of the Garden of Ireland. This year, hampers are available to suit every taste and budget. The Limited-Edition Estate Series luxury hamper provides a delightful introduction to Irish Whiskey. It contains an assortment of little treasures, including: Fercullen Estate Series 3 Single Malt Whiskey, Moneir Wicklow Wine and a selection of premium local produce, including Coolattin Mature Cheddar and Powerscourt Honey, exclusive items like Glencairn tasting glasses and a complimentary Whiskey Tour and Tasting Experience for Two. Buy here.

Micil Irish Cream, 17% ABV 700ML – RRP €29

Micil Irish Cream delivers superb creamy texture, sweet chocolate notes and a sprinkling of coffee and honey, all incredibly balanced by the soft, fruity spice of Irish poitín. Awarded Best Irish Cream at the 2022 World Liqueur Awards. Exception because it’s made using Micil Irish Poitín, distilled with 100% malted Irish barley and spicy Connemara bogbean. Available from www.micildistillery.com, selected O’Briens Wine and Supervalu stores nationwide and independent retailers.

The Paddy Box's Festive Irish Gifts – RRP from €12

For loved ones abroad who won't be home for Christmas, look no further than The Paddy Box for the fastest, most efficient, and cost-effective way to send them a taste of home. This year, The Christmas Box is packed with loads of the tasty Irish treats we all miss while we're away from home. The Irish gifts company has also introduced unique decor items, including the charming Michael Tea Higgins Tea Cosy at just €30, along with Irish Passport, Post Box, and Road Sign Decorations, each priced at €12.

The Paddy Box also offer the The Night Before Christmas Box, designed to create magical Christmas Eve memories for little ones. Get ready for the big man himself with an essential ‘Santa Stop Here’ sign, let Santa experience the taste of Ireland with loads of tasty goodies and imagine a magically Irish festive season on the run-up to the night when Santa visits Ireland. The Night Before Christmas Box is the perfect gift for all the families on your Christmas list this year. Bring a piece of Ireland to their doorstep with The Paddy Box. Explore their offerings at www.thepaddybox.com.

SMEG Electric Coffee Grinder from Currys – RRP €229.99

The coffee lover in your life will get perfectly ground coffee with the Smeg CGF01CRUK Electric Coffee Grinder. Whether they like fine grounds for their moka pot or course grounds for their French press, the 30 grinding settings have them covered. And if they prefer complete control, the manual setting lets them get it just right. Use one of the 8 preset functions to get the desired amount of grounds. From a single espresso, to up to 12 cups of drip coffee, the Smeg CGF01CRUK ensures there's no waste. The 50's retro design adds some old-school cool to their counter, while the silicon rubber feet make sure it stays in place while grinding. Buy from Currys.ie here.

Glendalough 7-Year-Old Single Malt, Mizunara Finish – RRP €85

The award-winning Glendalough 7-Year-Old Single Malt, Mizunara Finish, is the epitome of premium Irish Single Malt whiskey – a category often hailed as the pinnacle of whiskey craftsmanship. Aged in ex-bourbon barrels and exquisitely finished in rare Japanese Mizunara oak from Hokkaido, this whiskey layers on exotic and unparalleled flavours. Its character is vivid yet refined, with a nose that is vibrant, fruity, and floral, complemented by a luxuriously smooth mouthfeel and notes of dark chocolate orange, sandalwood, and cinnamon. You can also shop Glendalough Distillery’s portfolio of spirits online here where all purchases will include a gift this Christmas.

Pip Ceramics Flower Festival Dark Pink Breakfast Set at Avoca – RRP €39.95

This year, Avoca’s Christmas gifting options are bursting with colour and fun, and they have everything you need this Christmas to get you feeling festive! From their fun filled hampers and amazing gift selection to Christmas sparkle and colourful homewares, treat yourself or your loved ones to the perfect gift under the tree. This beautiful breakfast set contains a plate, mug and bowl from Pip Studio's Flower Festival range, and is made from delicate porcelain. Featuring an ornate floral design of blooms, leaves and petals against a dark pink background, this set is perfect to give the foodie in your life this Christmas. Buy here.

Home Kitchen: Everyday cooking made simple and delicious by Donal Skehan (Published by Yellow Kite, €24.99)

In his new book, Donal brings us into the heart of his kitchen, showing us how he cooks for his family and what inspires him – from his granny's handwritten recipes and his Irish heritage to his time living in LA. Donal shares delicious recipes from his many experiences and travels, as well as his decades as a home cook, that you'll want to make time and again. Donal has all aspects of the week covered with chapters such as make-ahead Sundays, everyday dinners, weekday rush, slow-cooking weekend wins, and scrumptious desserts. Available from all good bookshops nationwide.

Ballymaloe Gift Vouchers

Treat the foodie in your life to an unforgettable culinary experience with a gift voucher for Ballymaloe House in Cork. A haven for gastronomic enthusiasts, Ballymaloe House offers a delectable journey through locally sourced, seasonal ingredients. This Christmas, give the gift of exceptional dining, where every bite is a celebration of Irish flavours. With a Ballymaloe House gift voucher, you're gifting not just a meal but a cherished memory for any discerning palate. Buy here.

Gourmet Food & Wine Gifts from The Gallery Cafe in Gort, County Galway

Experience the enchantment of local shopping and savour delectable, locally-inspired cuisine at The Gallery Cafe. Situated in a meticulously restored 1820s building in Gort's heart, it transcends mere cafe status. This establishment harmoniously fuses a restaurant, art gallery, and charming gift emporium in one. Discover delightful Christmas presents in their wine shop, where Argentina's esteemed Sommelier, Gabriel Perez Levitzky, has curated a selection of festive wines. Additionally, you'll find ideal gifts such as artisanal Anam Coffee, handcrafted Irish chocolates, and the finest organic olive oils and balsamic vinegars. To explore the offerings further, visit www.thegallerycafegort.com.

Trocaire Gift of Honey Bees – RRP €65

In drought-stricken parts of the world, a beehive is a life-saving alternative to farming. Your gift of Honey Bees could provide a family with honey to eat and beeswax for candles and soap. Anything they don’t use can be sold at market, helping them to earn a living and look forward to a brighter, better future. Buy here.

English Market Gift Vouchers – RRP various

English Market Gift Vouchers are also available to purchase at any stall in the market and are now available ONLINE for the first time. The vouchers can be redeemed at every market stall and make ideal last-minute gifts. Buy here.

Aarke 2.4L Glass & Stainless Steel Water Purifier – RRP €100

If one of your loved ones’ New Year's resolutions is to drink more water, then this could be the ideal gift for them! This water purifier from Aarke is an eco-friendly choice, as it contains zero plastic parts and it is sturdily constructed with glass and stainless steel. Not only does it have an elegant and modern design, but it is also 100% dishwasher safe and can be cleaned without scratching. The end result will give you beautifully purified water each time, making it a worthy investment. Available to purchase from Eleven Deli.

Five Farms Irish Cream liqueur – RRP €35

Five Farms have collected several awards since launching their Irish Cream liqueur including the highest-ranking Irish cream liqueur in history at The Ultimate Spirit Challenge in 2018, Drinks Producer of the Year 2023 by Good Food Ireland and a Gold Medal in the Spirits & Liqueurs – Cream Liqueurs Category at the Blas na hEireann Awards. Perfect on its own or mixed to create a luxurious cocktail, no drinks cabinet or premium pantry is complete without a bottle of Five Farms. Five Farms is available in most independent off licenses and all good retailers nationwide.

M&S Food – The Original Very Merry Munch – RRP €13.50

This fan-favourite tin of crunchy goodness is back again for this year’s Christmas collection. The iconic mix of milk & white chocolate popcorn, salted & dark chocolate pretzels, milk chocolate peanuts and caramel almonds has been upgraded even more this year with the addition of green candy-coated peanuts. And new this year is the ‘The Original Very Jelly Munch’ ….the Very Merry Munch’s cheeky sibling – this year M&S have introduced a NEW riot of scrumptious snacks. From this tin you can grab handfuls of jellybeans, fruit flavour jellies, white chocolate popcorn, milk chocolate pretzels and popping candy milk chocolate caramel clusters.

Little Pyg

For those looking for the perfect gift for a more foodie focused friend, Little Pyg is the perfect spot for a catch up, romantic dinner or festive lunch. Little Pyg Terrace’s sister restaurant, Little Pyg, is in the centre of the stunning Powerscourt Townhouse and its menu is carefully crafted using the finest ingredients flown in from Italy,

Little Pyg is Ireland’s only Michelin Guide pizzas, making it renowned for its top quality cuisine. The Neapolitan style pizzas are made using centuries old Italian cooking techniques and are 50% less calories than an average pizza. Just like Little Pyg Terrace, Little Pyg also offers a spectacular range of ‘Pygtails’, all your favourite classic cocktails with a little Pyg Twist. www.littlepyg.com

Chemistry of Wine Stemless Glass from Designist – RRP €25

Celebrate the complex bouquet of molecules that give wine its unique qualities and flavours with this chemistry of wine stemless wine glass. This glass has delicate designs outlining molecules such as vanillin, which brings a sweet creamy taste – or ethyl acetate, which imparts sweet, fruity notes printed in gold all around its side. Each glass comes in an attractive presentation box, making it the perfect gift for those who love to enjoy their drink and like to consider just what it is that makes a really good glass of wine. Buy here.

Apothic Red Wine – RRP €13

Apothic Red is a masterfully crafted smooth Red Blend. Rich layers of dark fruit are complemented by hints of mocha and vanilla. A long, smooth finish makes Apothic perfect for a night with friends. When it comes to pairing Apothic Red this intriguing red blend also pairs perfectly with a honey-glazed baked camembert accompanied by juicy figs. Available from all good retailers nationwide.

Lindt LINDOR Christmas Range – RRP various

Lindt chocolates are a staple in many households during the Christmas season, and this year, we have a brand-new, limited-edition flavour to enjoy! Lindt LINDOR Irish Cream truffles (RRP €8.25) are the perfect indulgence for the festive season, made from silky milk chocolate and filled with irresistibly smooth melting Irish Cream filling.

As usual, Lindt are also offering their extensive Christmas range this year, which includes the likes of their regular and assorted LINDOR Truffles (RRP €8.25), their scrumptious LINDOR sharing tin (RRP €20) and their joyful selection box of chocolate goodies (RRP from €12). Available to purchase nationwide.

Round Marble Cheese Board Set from Carraig Donn, Swan Centre – RRP €49.95

Speaking of cheese, this marble cheese board set comes in a holiday gift box with serving knives and forks. It makes a perfect Christmas gift for the entertainer in your life. Buy here or visit Carraig Donn, Swan Centre, Rathmines, Dublin 6.

Women’s Christmas Getaway by Lawlor’s of Naas

Treat the special women in your life with a delightful Christmas gift. Enjoy a relaxing night away at Lawlor’s of Naas, complete with bubbly afternoon tea. The next day, experience the excitement of Winter Ladies Day at Naas Racecourse. Priced from €284 for two adults sharing, this package includes a one-night stay with breakfast, pre-booked afternoon tea with prosecco in The Lobby, tickets for Naas Racecourse on January 7, 2024, and a complimentary room upgrade (subject to availability at booking stage). Celebrate Nollaig na mBan in style with a perfect blend of relaxation and thrilling racing. Visit www.lawlors.ie for more.

Guinness Official Food Hamper – RRP €60

This Guinness Official Food Hamper makes for a great gift choice, providing the gift receiver with a wide variety of delicious Guinness treats to enjoy. Consider picking up this amazing hamper for that special Guinness lover in your life this Christmas! Buy from Carrolls Irish Gifts here.

The Wine Opener – RRP €50

The staple product, an easy to use, sleek electronic wine opener, has amassed a loyal following. Available in chrome or gold, it’s the perfect gift for wine lovers this Christmas. The gorgeous bar cart accessory is designed to last, even for the most enthusiastic wine drinkers. The product comes in a stylish gift box with charging cable and the all-important foil cutter. Designed to fit all traditional wine bottles, the user simply pops The Wine Opener on top of the bottle and presses the button to watch the cork rise out within seconds. Buy here

Flavour by Sabrina Ghayour (Published by Aster in hardback, €28.79)

The new collection of simple, delicious, crowd-pleasing recipes from the bestselling Middle-Eastern chef. Over 100 fabulously flavourful recipes with a Middle-Eastern twist. Available from all good bookshops nationwide.

Christmas Feast at Conrad Dublin

Conrad Dublin invites you to unwrap the full Christmas experience in November and December. At the Tea Room, indulge in their captivating Afternoon Tea (from €55), a culinary journey through winter flavours and cherished traditions. For Christmas Eve, elevate your celebration and create lasting memories at The Coburg with a sumptuous 5-course feast priced at €125 per person. On Christmas Day, savour a holiday feast at The Coburg priced at €190 per person, with a special €80 menu for children. Available from 2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. For more information and to make bookings, please visit their website.

Hendrick’s Gin

No other gin tastes like Hendrick’s Gin, because no other gin is like Hendrick’s Gin! This deliciously super premium gin is the perfect gift to bring to a festive party or to fill a stocking. Its most curious and delightfully unique flavour is due to its distinct blend of eleven botanicals, including its signature cucumber and rose.

A gift that can be used as part of a Christmas day cocktail or saved for the New Year’s Eve celebrations, a bottle of Hendrick’s at Christmas time is always a welcome addition to any celebration and this new elegant Christmas gift pack makes it even more of a must this Christmas.

A gift voucher from Pakistani restaurant collective Kinara Group

The most wonderful time of the year is fast approaching and Kinara Group, Dublin’s leading collective of Pakistani restaurants, are on hand to make catch-ups and celebrations even more magical. For a foodie loved one, give the gift of an unforgettable meal. Gift vouchers are available to purchase from Kinara Group and are valid across all three locations, leaving recipients spoilt for choice with a range of delicious offerings. Vouchers can be ordered online or can be sent as a physical card posted directly to your loved one for them to enjoy, even when the festive season ends. Available to purchase here.

Molloys

As one of the oldest liquor stores in Ireland, Molloys have been the trusted destination for all your Christmas drinks needs since 1933, With exceptional deals on everything from craft beer to premium spirits, Molloys has a whole range of gift options for work colleagues, festive parties, stocking fillers or for anyone looking to treat themselves to their favourite triple of over the holiday season.

Molloys offer a selection of beautifully presented hampers, which include a variety of contents from fine wine and prosecco to hand made biscuits and beautiful Irish Chocolates. Molloys friendly staff are always on hand to offer expert recommendations to help you select the perfect gift for all your festive needs.

The Pop Stop – RRP €20

The stylish product is designed to be popped back onto a bottle of prosecco, champagne, cava or sparkling wine to make bubbles last longer. The Pop-Stop is designed to keep bubbles bubbly for 5 days. The gold finished product comes in a beautiful gift box, ideal for the festive season. Buy here.

The Food Pharmacy by Jess Redden (Gill Books)

Jess Redden has always had a passion for food. Cooking together from scratch at home was the norm but as she grew up, stress, poor sleep and processed food on the go resulted in digestive issues, skin breakouts and low mood. Determined to address her symptoms without medication, Jess learned about the impact of food on well-being, turned her life around by taking a holistic approach that included diet, exercise and time to rest and recharge. Now a pharmacist, Jess brings her passion for nutrition and lifestyle to her work. Here she shares her knowledge of the most common ailments that present at the pharmacy counter and explains how food can be our first source for fuelling or fighting symptoms of disease. Here she shares over 100 easy, delicious recipes to optimise heart, gut, and bone health, balance hormone and blood sugars and much more! Available from all good bookshops nationwide.

Jacobs Elite Chocolate Kimberley – RRP €16.29

Jacobs has been delighting taste buds for generations, and this Christmas season it is no exception. Whether it’s your partner, your best friend, your mum, or the neighbour who always takes in your deliveries when you’re not home, Jacob’s is a perfect gift to show how much you appreciate them. Choose from the Elite range of Chocolate Mikado, Chocolate Tea Cakes or Chocolate Kimberley, or the classic Shortbread and Afternoon Tea selections. Available now in supermarkets nationwide.

Hederman Smoked Salmon Christmas Selection

Hederman Smoked Salmon is renowned for producing finest quality, locally-sourced, artisan smoked salmon and smoked fish, that make the perfect gifts at Christmas. Choose from traditional cold-smoked salmon, which has a sublime melt-in-your-mouth quality, succulent hot-smoked salmon, smoked mackerel and mussels, smoked butter and spices, pâtés or simply choose a nice smoked fillet piece, carefully prepared and beautifully presented in Hederman’s signature gift wrapping. Customers can also create their own hampers at the Hederman market stall or on their website. Prices start at €7 for smoked mackerel fillet packs and hampers cost between €90 and €150 and are available for delivery anywhere in the EU. Buy here.

Glendalough Wild Botanical Gin – RRP €44

Glendalough Irish Gin is progressively crafted with fresh, wild botanicals, hand-picked by the distillery’s full-time Forager Geraldine Kavanagh to capture the purest expression of the rich land of Glendalough through the depth of flavour in its luxury gins. The Wild Botanical Gin serves the taste of ‘a year in every bottle’ and perfectly captures a place in time, with four seasons of foraging in wild Wicklow encapsulated in every bottle. From the foot of the newly-designed bottle, the wild botanicals that Geraldine forages are beautifully embossed around the bottle reflecting the ingredients such as sorrel, elderflower and fir that create the distinct notes of Glendalough Wild Botanical Irish Gin. Available nationwide in SuperValu, O'Briens, Tesco, Celtic Whiskey Shop, Carryout, Molloys, all good independent off licences and here.

Søstrene Grene Milk Bottle with Lid – RRP €3.20

Cooking has been a life-long passion for Anna and Clara, and the sisters enjoy spending many hours in the kitchen. In this regard, the right surroundings and tools are essential, such as storage of food as well as a beautiful table setting. This milk bottle serves both purposes, as you can use it both as a storage solution in your refrigerator or as an elegant way to serve milk at your table. The sisters kindly note that this product is neither microwave nor dishwasher safe. Buy here.

Kelly Loves Korean Variety Box – RRP €34.97 / £28.99

Get the best of Korean cuisine in one beautifully presented box! The Variety Box is packed with the flavour, snacks, meals and drinks that will make you feel like you're in the streets of Seoul. Gift yourself or a friend this Korean delight for an unforgettable experience! Buy here.

Dingle Irish Vodka – RRP €38.95

For the life of the party, Dingle Distillery produces silky vodka with a fantastic taste. One of the few vodkas truly manufactured in Ireland. After winning Best Irish Vodka at the Irish Whiskey Awards in 2015 and 2017, this vodka has received widespread praise. Due to its quintuple distillation, Dingle Vodka is quite unique, and the fifth distillation makes a significant difference. It is evident in its extraordinary purity. Many people are surprised by its creamy texture and hint of sweetness. Dingle Vodka can be enjoyed with a variety of mixers or incorporated into your favourite cocktail. Available in all good retailers nationwide.

Flavour, Every Day Food Made Exceptional by Mark Moriarty (Gill Books)

Imagine if the everyday food you made at home, went from ordinary to extraordinary? This is Mark Moriarty’s speciality. By bringing restaurant know-how home, Mark’s home cooking – as watched by hundreds of thousands on his hit RTÉ TV show – packs ordinary dishes so full of flavour, you just want to try them for yourself. And now you can with this exciting first cookbook. Filled with 100 delicious, but totally achievable recipes, Mark will show you how to get the basics right every time and elevate everyday meals such as chicken and mushroom lasagne and slow cooked lamb curry into something so special your friends and family will be asking for the recipe too! Available from all good bookshops nationwide.

Aldi Crofton Acacia Tray and Dip Bowls – RRP €7.99

Made from high quality acacia wood, the Crofton Acacia Tray and Dip Bowls are great for your next festive feast. Choose from Rectangular Board with 2 Ceramic Bowls or Long Tray with or without Paddle with 3 Ceramic Bowls. This handy accessory will be able to hold different sauces/dips that are easy to pass around the festive table but it’s so versatile, that it will be the gift that keeps on giving, long after Christmas is over. Instore now.

Russell Hobbs Sensigence Intelligent Blender – RRP €169.99

There is no better way to start your day than with a superfood smoothie. The Sensigence Intelligent Blender makes the perfect gift with up to 30% smoother mixes and up to 45% faster blending. Its Adaptive Blending Technology adjusts the speed and power of the load, giving tailor made blending for optimum results. And for ultimate ease, use its 3 Intelligent Blending functions: soup, smoothie, and ice drinks – that automatically stops blending when your mix is ready. Available from all good electrical retailers nationwide.

The Roughty Foodie ‘West Cork Feast Hamper’ – RRP from €150

The Roughty Foodie hamper contains a collection of the finest local Irish artisan award-winning produce, including Margo’s Christmas Cake, pudding, homemade cranberry, apple and port sauce, cucumber pickle, lemon curd, spiced plum and whiskey marmalade, Lorge Chocolates, West Cork Coffee, Barry’s Tea, Seymour’s Biscuits, Christmas Selection of O’ Conaill’s hot chocolate, Gubeen and Coolea cheese, spiced beef, smoked salmon, homemade fig chutney, fresh chestnuts and figs . -with everything you need in one hamper for home entertaining or gifting this Christmas. Order at The Roughty Foodie stall at The English Market or online for home delivery at here.

M&S Food – Snowy Christmas Biscuit Tin – RRP €15

Filled with all butter chocolate chunk shortbread rounds and gingerbread biscuits, this musical, rotating light projector tin is an absolute showstopper this Christmas. Perfect for gifting and showing to your family and friends – it’s sure to be a crowd-pleaser!

The Dribbler – RRP €12

Designed to avoid spills, particularly with red wine, and not only save the precious liquid itself but also avoid staining any beloved clothes or fabrics. The ingenious product is the latest to launch from The Wine Opener, and shows that when it comes to loving wine, nobody does it quite like these experts. The Dribbler is a must for red wine fans and those who are inclined towards spillages! Buy here.

High Vibes Herbal Chocolate from The Hopsack Store, Swan Centre, Rathmines – RRP €27.45

The Discovery Box of Chakra Chocolates makes a perfect gift, offering a delightful blend of flavours and the enchanting experience of balancing chakras through delectable, artisanal chocolates. The box includes seven best selling flavours that are an assortment of healthy nut and seed butter squares, enrobed in raw dark chocolate and microdosed with functional botanicals. This year’s box includes Peanut Butter & Smoked Salt, Black Tahini & Chai, Cashew & Matcha, Toasted Coconut & Turmeric Spice Mix, Sour Cherries and new for 2023 Genmaicha: Toasted Rice & Green Tea and Ginger & Red Pepper. Buy here or visit The Hopsack Store, Swan Centre, Rathmines, Dublin 6.