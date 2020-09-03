Give the gift of pampering with these gorgeous advent calendars

Yes, we know it’s only September and Christmas is four whole months away, yet we just can’t help but get excited about all of the amazing advent calendars that are already coming out.

We love them all. Whether it be your standard chocolate filled ones, 24 days of novelty socks or those luxury beauty calendars — we can’t get enough of them! That’s why we were only too delighted to hear that The Body Shop have released their gorgeous advent calendar range.

This year they’re doing it a little differently though. Each calendar signifies the need for us to do more this Christmas — whether it be encouraging small acts of kindness or standing up for positive changes in society — as well as being stuffed full of unexpected treats to bring big smiles and some proper pampering.

Make it Real, Little Advent Calendar, €100 (valued at €124.40)

The little advent calendar from The Body Shop is packed with 24 small surprises, like lip butters, hand creams, Body Butter and shower gels.

Make it Real Together, Big Advent Calendar, €150 (valued at €208.10)

The Big Advent calendar is full of 25 full size and mini surprises, including mini pampering face masks and the full-sized Banana haircare duo and Almond Milk & Honey Body Butter.

Make it Real Together, Ultimate Advent Calendar, €200 (valued at €346.50)

The ultimate advent calendar from The Body Shop is stuffed with 25 of the iconic store’s new and most loved surprises, including the skin-tingling Himalayan Charcoal Purifying Glow Mask and skin-smoothing Drops of Youth™ Concentrate.

These hugely popular and coveted advent calendars are back and available now in the flagship Grafton Street store and will be available in all of The Body Shop stores nationwide from September 22.