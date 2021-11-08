Give the gift of gorgeous skin this Christmas with Casmara.

Embrace skincare this season and give the gift of a beautiful complexion to those you love most with Casmara. Developed in Spain in 1974, Casmara has long been considered a global leader, innovating the industry with their unique formula blends and extensive range of skincare essentials. Now available in more than 60 countries across the Globe, Casmara has kept its roots in place and is still run by the brands founding family, José Sequí, his wife Águeda García and their children.

This Christmas, Casmara have developed the perfect gift for your loved ones, or of course yourself, with their limited-edition Beauty Box, featuring a trio of skincare saviours, perfect for under the tree this year.

The Casmara Beauty Box includes:

The cult classic "Eye Perfection" Anti-wrinkle Eye Cream:

Containing Argireline, a peptide that gives a Botox-like effect to the skin by relaxing muscles and reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, the Casmara Eye Perfection Anti-Wrinkle Eye Cream has become a skincare staple across the globe.

Iconic Eye Massager:

Powered by Microseismic Iconic Technology, the Casmara Iconic Eye Massager is an essential innovative addition to your beauty routine. Designed to use with the Eye Perfection Anti-Wrinkle Eye Cream, the Iconic Eye Massager helps reduce expression lines, signs of fatigue, eye bags and dark circles all the while toning, smoothing and decongesting the skin.

Moisturising Cream – of which there are four to choose from depending on your skin type:

Age Reverse with pre and probiotics ideal for sensitive skin or those with impaired barrier function like rosacea sufferers.

Hydralifting nourishing cream 100% natural, vegan lifting and firming.

Luxury Anti-Ageing with Vitamin A, C and E.

Antioxidant nourishing, moisturising and soothing for all skin types.

The Casmara Beauty Box, RRP €55 is available to buy on www.casmara.ie.