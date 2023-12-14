Give the gift of fitness this Christmas with FLYEfit

As the holiday season approaches, FLYEfit is delighted to announce its commitment to keeping the fitness flame alive for its members. While many businesses close their doors during the festive season, FLYEfit Gym remains dedicated to providing a welcoming space for those who prioritise their health and well-being.

For many, the holiday season can be a difficult time for those who do not celebrate Christmas, and to accommodate members' schedules during the festive season, FLYEfit has adjusted its operating hours. The schedule is as follows:

Christmas Eve (December 24th): 7.30am-4pm

Christmas Day (December 25th): Closed

Stephens Day (December 26th): 12pm-6pm

December 27th: 10am-6pm

December 28th/29th/30th: Normal Hours

New Year's Eve (December 31st): 7.30am-4pm

New Year's Day (Jan 1st): 12pm-6pm

January 2nd – 7th: Normal Hours

The holiday season is a time for sharing and expressing love and this year, in addition to the extended holiday hours, FLYEfit is excited to introduce a thoughtful way to spread the fitness spirit by offering gift vouchers for loved ones. These gift vouchers can be purchased through the official website, www.flyefit.com.

FLYEfit Gym is committed to providing a safe and enjoyable fitness experience for all its members. The extended holiday hours and the introduction of gift vouchers aim to make fitness accessible and enjoyable during the festive season.

FLYEfit, the Irish owned super gym chain, has 20 locations around Ireland and offer all the latest fitness equipment, a jam packed roster of 70 FREE classes a week and a full team of personal trainers on hand at every gym, to guide and support members on how to achieve their best results and ultimate goals.