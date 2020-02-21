Girls night in: Here are 8 perfect movies to watch with your bestie

Grab the wine and the ice-cream and call your closest friends for a Friday movie night.

1. Ladybird (2017)

Saoirse Ronan's Oscar-nominated mother-daughter flick just landed on Netflix and is perfect for a girlie night in.

2. Thelma and Louise (1991)

This '90s gem is 90 mins of girl power for you and your gals.

3. The Princess Diaries (2001)

Anne Hathaway and Julie Andrews share a bond that won't be broken by royal duties.

4. Mamma Mia (2008)

Get ready to shimmy around the sitting room and cringe at Brosnan's singing.

5. Bridesmaids (2011)

This is just pure gold. Melissa McCarthy and Kristen Wigg will have you and your besties in stitches!

6. Freaky Friday (2003)

Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis do the unimaginable in this top pick about a mother-daughter body swap, with each character forced to experience each other's lives.

7. Brooklyn (2015)

Swoon over the adorable Tony in this deliciously Irish flick. Brooklyn is all kinds of emotional and will make you appreciate home.

8. Stepmom (1998)

Julia Roberts and Susan Sarandon star in this classic depiction of an unconventional family and the unlikely bonding of a daughter, her mother, and her stepmum.