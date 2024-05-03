Girls Aloud’s Kimberley Walsh reflects on growing up with ‘no money’

Kimberley Walsh has reflected on the difficulties she experienced during her childhood.

The singer and TV presenter is currently preparing to embark on a reunion tour with her girlband Girls Aloud.

However, in a recent interview with OK!, Kimberley has noted that her life hasn’t always been glamorous.

Recalling her childhood in Bradford, the 42-year-old noted: "I grew up in a house with three siblings and my mum, who was a single mum and had no money.”

The Sound of the Underground singer – who shares sons Bobby (9), Cole (7), and Nate (2) with her husband Justin Scott – went on to state that she tries to educate her children on their privileges.

“I’m not saying I had the hardest upbringing in the world but it was tough at times. It was worlds apart from what theirs is. The holidays that they go on, the fact that if they need to go on a school trip it’s just a yes and if they need shoes for school… even those things weren’t a given for me. You didn’t even ask for it. You’d just manage," Kimberley confessed.

"There’s something obviously good about having that background as it made me strive to be where I am now and it made me appreciate everything once I got it. And I’m like, ‘How do I get those things into my children?’ That appreciation and that empathy,” she reflected.

“They say things like, ‘Yes, we know! You had to share a room!’ and I’ll say, ‘I’m just trying to explain that this is not normal’. They know that they’re very lucky and they have a lot more space and a bigger home than most people,” the mum-of-three said.

Concluding her thoughts, Kimberley admitted: “It’s something I struggle with a bit and I still don’t know what way I’m going to make that hit home for them a bit.”