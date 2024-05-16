Girls Aloud stars post emotional tributes ahead of reunion tour

Girls Aloud are about to embark on their reunion tour!

Tomorrow (May 17), the four remaining members of the hit girlband – Nadine Coyle, Cheryl, Nicola Roberts and Kimberley Walsh – will launch their reunion tour, The Girls Aloud Show.

The tour will begin in Dublin this weekend, before continuing across Ireland and the UK.

Girls Aloud have not performed together since 2013, and this will be their first performance since the loss of Sarah Harding. The singer passed away in September 2021 from breast cancer.

Now, ahead of the tour, some of the band’s members have been reflecting on their achievement.

Nadine Coyle recently took to Instagram to share some black-and-white snaps of the four girls taking part in tour rehearsals.

“The Girls Aloud Show coming in 2 days!!! I am full of gratitude & admiration for our entire team!!!!” the 38-year-old exclaimed.

“Thank you everyone up to this point!!! Now the real fun begins!!!!! See you soon!!! Xx,” Nadine teased further.

Meanwhile, Kimberley also took the chance to re-share the same images, including one of the bandmates walking arm-in-arm.

“Well that’s it. Production rehearsals are done Dublin here we come! We’ve had the BEST time creating this show for you and being back with my girls has been incredibly emotional but soooooo special. Love you all,” she wrote.

“Our team of boys dancing with us are honestly incredibly and I can’t wait for you to see them in action! Thanks our whole team that have helped put this show together and supported us I appreciate each and every one of you! Let’s do this!” the 42-year-old penned.

Also sharing the same images, Nicola gushed: “That’s it! Rehearsals and production are done. We’ve been in for what feels like every hour to make the show amazing for you. I’ve honestly had the best 5 weeks with the girls.”

Thanking the tour team, the 38-year-old concluded: “The best team bringing the best energy. So proud of everyone. One more sleep! The [butterflies] are real.”