Girl gang: The Gift Guide for your best friend who deserves the world
Christmas is just around the corner, and it's time to spoil that bestie of yours.
She would never splurge on these bits for herself – even though she deserves a major treat – so it's up to you to wrap up something special.
Whether it's the new Instax SQ20 so you can create amazing new memories together, or some luxurious skincare, we have some top notch suggestions:
instax SQUARE SQ20 €200.00
Chupi Reach for the stars necklace topaz in gold €169.00
Kiehls Limited Edition Midnight Recovery Concentrate €65.00
Michael Michael Kors logo leather card holder €45.00
Faux Fur Coat €79.99
BECCA Volcano Goddess Eyeshadow Palette €45.00
Expressions You Are My Favourite Candle €15.00
& Other Stories Beaded Velvet Crossbody Bag €39.00
Yvonne Ellen Teacup & Saucer – Wine Regular price €24.95
CEO Of My Own Life Daily Planner 2019 Midnight Blue €49.95
Bia Beauty Orange & Grapefruit Exfoliant & Cleanser €16.95
Miu Miu Two-tone Leather Cardholder €170.00
Custom portrait Personalized gift Temporary tattoos €68.32
Folkster Delilah Heels in Green €49.00
IT COSMETICS IT Girl Vol. 2 Your Life-Changing Eye & Cheek Palette €56.00 at Arnotts