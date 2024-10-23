Giovanna & Tom Fletcher celebrate anniversary with sweet tributes

Giovanna and Tom Fletcher have been celebrating a very special milestone in their relationship.

The podcast host and McFly band member are marking 21 years as a couple, after having met in school.

To celebrate the milestone, the pair have shared heartfelt tributes to each other online, confessing that they initially forgot about their anniversary.

Opening up to her 2M Instagram followers, Giovanna shared a cute throwback photo of her and Tom when they were teenagers.

She captioned the post, “I feel nothing says ‘I love you’ more than realising you’ve both forgotten your anniversary. Happy 21 years of togetherness @tomfletcher”.

“Thank you for embracing all of me and accepting my quirks, failings and passions – and making me lots of raised beds for my gardening ventures”.

The author closed off her message by revealing, “This pic is from a school trip to Belgium when we were 15. Hard to believe that’s only 5 years older than Buzz is now! We felt so very grown up! Xxx”.

Tom also unveiled a throwback photo to his 2M Instagram followers to mark the special occasion. His snap was of Giovanna laughing after he’d tied her up.

The All About You hitmaker penned, “Happy 21 years to us @mrsgifletcher. How did I win your heart? Well clearly I mastered the art of romance and subtle flirtation during our school days. What can I say, when you’ve got it, you’ve got it”.

Tom also took to his Instagram stories to share Giovanna’s post and jokingly admitted, “I didn’t forget… I was just waiting to see if you forgot”.

Giovanna then shared her husband’s tribute to her Stories and added, “Young love. Joking around while we were definitely meant to be doing school work!”.

Giovanna and Tom first met at theatre school in London when they were just young teenagers.

They went on to get engaged in April 2011 and tied the knot in May 2012.

The couple share three sons together – 10-year-old Buzz, eight-year-old Buddy and six-year-old Max.