Giovanna Fletcher shuts down I’m A Celeb rumours

Author, podcast host and mum-of-three, Giovanna Fletcher stole the hearts of the nation, winning I’m A Celebrity, Get Me Out Of Here nearly two weeks ago, becoming the first ever Queen of the Castle.

However, since Giovanna has returned home, there’s been a few rumours flying about, claiming that the Happy Mum, Happy Baby podcast host “regrets” her decision to go on the show, due to all of the extra attention that’s come along with her win.

An ‘insider’ spoke to Heat Magazine, saying, “Giovanna is obviously thrilled with the result, but she has already found the pressure quite overwhelming.”

The ‘insider’ then went on to say that Giovanna had been “flooded” with business opportunities since leaving the castle, however she’s concerned what impact they could have on her relationship with husband Tom Fletcher, and their three young sons, Buzz (6), Buddy (4) and Max (2).

“She's very happy at home and doesn't want anything to change,” the ‘insider’ added.

However, after seeing these rumours, Giovanna took to her Instagram account today to set the record straight.

“Just seen an article in a magazine with ‘an insider’ who says I regret winning the show… I’m not sure who ‘the insider’ was but it’s clearly someone I haven’t spoken to,” the I’m A Celeb winner responds.

“I can categorically say that being part of @imacelebrity was a career highlight and I’m so grateful for the love that has been thrown my way in the last few weeks. I’m blown away and not regretful in the slightest.”

“As a mother I’ll always be juggling family life and work – but I’m also very excited about what the future holds. No negativity, no regrets – just full on positivity and love,” she added.