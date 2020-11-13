Giovanna Fletcher says goodbye to her kids as she enters ‘I’m A Celeb’

Author and podcast host, Giovanna Fletcher had a pretty emotional farewell with her kids, as she temporarily leaves them to compete in ITV's twentieth series of I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here.

The Happy Mum, Happy Baby podcast host shared the intimate moment when she hugged her boys tightly, before saying their final farewell.

"Saying goodbye was emotional but the boys are SUPER excited to see what mummy gets up to in the castle," the mum-of-three wrote on Instagram.

Giovanna is the proud mum to three boys, six-year-old Buzz, four-year-old Buddy and two-year-old Max, whom she shares with Husband, Tom Fletcher.

Of course friends and fans of Giovanna were quick to offer their messages of love and support in the comments. "They're going to be so proud of you mama!" one follower wrote.

"Best of luck lovely!! #TeamGi," another commented.

Meanwhile Giovanna's husband, McFly front-man Tom Fletcher shared the same image to his Instagram Stories, explaining that he had to social distance from his wife when picking up their kids from her isolated location.

Giovanna took to Instagram earlier in the week to confirm the news. "The rumours are true… Sooo… the news is out! I'm going to be taking part in this year's I'm A Celeb," she excitedly announced.

The 35-year-old will be entering Gwrych Castle in Wales, the new I'm A Celeb location, with fellow camp-mates, Mo Farah, Vernon Kay, Beverly Callard, AJ Pritchard, among others.

Make sure to tune into ITV 1 this Sunday, November 15 at 9pm, to catch the opening episode of series 20, I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here.