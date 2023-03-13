Giovanna Fletcher posts singing clip with son for special reason

Giovanna Fletcher is honouring her son Buzz for a very special reason today.

The former I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here winner is marking her son, whom she shares with McFly’s Tom Fletcher, turning nine years old.

Giovanna took to Instagram to share a moving tribute for her eldest child along with a video to her 2M Instagram followers.

In the emotional clip, Giovanna is holding her son as a newborn and singing Edelweiss from The Sound of Music to him.

As Buzz coos to the sound of his mum singing, the adorable tot sneezes, adding great cuteness to the video, with Giovanna and Tom laughing in the background.

The Happy Mum, Happy Baby podcast host captioned the sweet video, “9 years of loving you in my arms, but a lifetime of hoping and dreaming before that”.

“Happy 9th Birthday Buzz. You really are one terrific child. I hope you continue to be unapologetically YOU! Xxx”, she lovingly added.

Many fans of Giovanna headed to the comments to send Buzz birthday wishes.

One fan wrote, “Precious boy! Amazing parents! Happy birthday Buzz”, while a second penned, “So beautiful. Happy birthday to Buzz”.

“Aww I sing this song to both my boys too. Happy birthday Buzz”, added a third follower.

Giovanna’s husband, Tom, also shared a video to mark their son’s birthday. The clip shows Buzz as a baby strapped to his dad’s back as he giggles at Tom blowing a dandelion.

“This kid is 9 today. 9!!! Buzz, happy birthday my magical little human. You changed my world”, the All About You singer added.

Fletcher also shared an insight into the family’s celebrations are he shared a snippet of their son’s Harry Potter-themed birthday cake in the shape of a spell book and complete with the Sorting Hat and a magical wand.