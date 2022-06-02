Gino D’Acampo shares exciting news on new restaurant plans with son

Celebrity chef Gino D’Acampo has opened up about his plans to expand his restaurant franchise in Europe and involve his middle child by naming a restaraunt after him.

Gino already has a restaurant in London named after his eldest son Luciano and is now planning to open one in honour of his 17-year-old son Rocco.

When speaking to The Mirror, Gino said, “We are looking into my son Rocco because I think at some point we want to do an Italian grill restaurant. So we think we will do a Rocco Italian Grill”.

Gino went on to say, “Rocco is going to be a pain compared to Luciano. He is more flexible with things, while Rocco wants things done his way”.

The father-of-three proudly said that Luciano is very involved with decision making in his restaurant, including making changes to the menu. Gino described his son as “extraordinary especially for his age”.

The chef continued, “Every time we do the menu changes he comes up with loads of notes because he goes out quite a lot, more than I do, so if there’s a new trend, he always brings it back to me and says ‘let’s work on that’”. Hopefully Rocco will follow in his big brother’s footsteps and be as dedicated as Luciano is when his restaurant is in the works!

The 45-year-old has many restaurants around England and is hoping to expand in the future. “We’re talking Ireland, Scotland, Italy, we are talking about Amsterdam, we are talking about Barcelona", the television star explained.

Gino and his wife Jessica, who tied the knot in 2002, share three children together, 19-year-old Luciano, 17-year-old Rocco, and 8-year-old Mia.