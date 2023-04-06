Gina Rodriguez announces first child’s name by sharing first pic

Gina Rodriguez has officially debuted her first child to the world!

It was initially reported by her agent last month that the Jane The Virgin star had given birth to a baby boy, alongside her husband Joe LoCicero.

Since her son’s arrival, Gina had been refraining from sharing any details about him on social media. However, she has now broken her silence!

Taking to Instagram last night, the 38-year-old shared a post to promote her new sitcom Not Dead Yet. Hidden amongst her pride for the show, Gina chose to announce the name of her son and the first image of him, as well as footage of herself dancing whilst breastfeeding him.

Credit: Gina Rodriguez Instagram

“My three favs, my baby Charlie, Not dead yet (NEW EPISODE TONIGHT with the great @pellpix) and getting back to dancing (you are incredible @sashafarber1),” she exclaimed in her caption.

“(and yes, I am breastfeeding while ballroom) THANK YOU TO EVERYONE WHO HAS BEEN SUPPORTING OUR SWEET SHOW. I LOVE YOU,” she added.

After uploading her post, Gina has received a wealth of well-wishes and praise from many famous faces.

“YOU ARE A MIRACLE HUMAN HOW DAF*** YOU DOING A DANCE CLASS,” replied New Girl actress and Gina’s co-star Hannah Simone.

“You are an absolute QUEEN!!! Love you dearly!!!”, added dancer and actress Julianne Hough.

Gina and Joe first revealed to the world in July of last year that they were expecting their first child together.

Taking to Instagram on her own birthday, the actress posted a heartwarming video montage of herself and Joe together, with the video concluding with a shot of the couple showcasing their positive pregnancy test.

“This birthday hits different,” Gina teased alongside a heart emoji.

Credit: Gina Rodriguez Instagram

Gina and Joe first met on the set of Jane The Virgin in early 2016, as Joe was a guest star on its second season. However, the pair didn’t start dating until August of that same year.

The couple got engaged in the summer of 2018, and tied the knot in May of the following year.

Congratulations to Gina and Joe on their new bundle of joy!