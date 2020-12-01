Gigi Hadid shares unseen pregnancy throwback pic with Zayn

There’s no doubt that new mum and supermodel Gigi Hadid is absolutely besotted by her darling daughter, whom she welcomed into the world just over two months ago, with her doting boyfriend, Zayn Malik by her side.

Gigi had kept the majority of her pregnancy hidden from the public, only revealing her glowing bump in a series of social media posts featuring images from her pregnancy photo shoot, which she shared online just one month before giving birth.

However, the 25-year-old mum has now shared some new, unseen images from that special time before her baby girl arrived in late September.

“August, waiting for our girl,” Gigi wrote in the caption, alongside three images where she’s seen showing off her growing baby bump. One of these photos is particularly special though, as it’s the very first photo we’ve seen where new dad, Zayn is adorably hugging Gigi’s bump.

The two soon-to-be parents are gazing lovingly into each other’s eyes, awaiting this new chapter to begin.

Meanwhile, the couple have since been keeping their little bundle of joy away from the public-eye, as they’re yet to reveal her name or show pictures of her with her face in view. However, that hasn’t stopped them from sharing snippets of their family life on social media.

Just last week, Gigi showed off her festive Christmas decorations on Instagram, along with a couple of photos of Gigi cuddling her baby girl.