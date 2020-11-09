Gigi Hadid shares the sweetest selfie with her baby girl

New mum Gigi Hadid is absolutely in love with her baby girl, as she shared the sweetest snap of the two of them cuddled up together over the weekend.

In the selfie which Gigi posted to her Instagram Stories on Sunday, the supermodel is holding her adorable daughter, with her head just out of frame. Her tiny tot is wearing grey jeans and cute little yellow socks, with a cosy white top on.

"She burps sunshine," Gigi adoringly wrote, followed by a winky-face emoji.

Credit: instagram.com/gigihadid

Deciding to keep her little one away from the public eye, Gigi and boyfriend, Zayn Malik have yet to share any photos of their daughter's face, or reveal her name. However, the doting parents did share an adorable family photo on Halloween, of the three of them all dressed up in their costumes.

In the snap which the 25-year-old posted to Instagram Stories, their baby girl is being cradles by her ex-One Direction star dad, Zayn, who was dressed up as a Slytherin wizard from Harry Potter.

Meanwhile Gigi showed off her slim figure in a fitted blue one-piece, as she dressed up as a gaming character, and their daughter was adorably dressed up as The Incredible Hulk, with her knitted green hat and green onesie.

Credit: instagram.com/gigihadid

The power couple welcomed the birth of their first child back in September, with each of them posting a similar black and white photograph of their new arrival's little hand clutching onto one of theirs.

"Our baby girl is here, healthy & beautiful. To try put into words how i am feeling right now would be an impossible task. The love i feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding," the new dad lovingly wrote.

“Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, & thankful for the life we will have together.”