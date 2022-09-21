Gigi Hadid shares sweet snaps from daughter’s 2nd birthday party

Gigi Hadid has recently celebrated her daughter Khai hitting a big milestone as she turns two years old.

Gigi rarely shares photos of her daughter online but has now given fans a glimpse into her Peppa Pig-themed birthday party, which was thrown by her dad, former One Direction singer, Zayn Malik.

Taking to Instagram, Gigi posted the pictures to her 75.7M followers. One of the pictures shows an incredible three-tiered Peppa Pig birthday cake, with all of the main characters made with fondant in incredible detail.

The infamous Carlos Bakery created the cake masterpiece. Gigi captioned the photo, “Our angel girl turned 2 today”.

Another picture shows a balloon bouquet of flowers with the caption, “More from Khai’s bday”.

The 27-year-old also gave a shoutout to Khai's dad by tagging him in another photo saying, “Her baba threw her the best party! @zayn”.

The fun-looking party also had face-painting, pizza and goodie bags that read 'Khai’s 2nd Birthday'.

Gigi and Zayn first started their romance in 2015 and welcomed their first child together in September 2020. The pair ended their relationship in 2021 after it was reported that the Pillowtalk singer hit Gigi’s mum, Yolanda. Zayn and the Victoria's Secret model have been co-parenting together since their spilt.

Malik denied ever striking Yolanda, releasing a statement in October 2021, saying, “As you know I am a private person and I very much want to create a safe and private space for my daughter to grow up in. A place where private family matters aren’t thrown on the world stage for all to poke and pick apart”.

“In an effort to protect that space for her I agreed to not contest claims arising from an argument I had with a family member of my partner’s who entered our home while my partner was away several weeks ago”.