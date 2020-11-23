Gigi Hadid shares sweet rare photos of her darling daughter

New-mum Gigi Hadid has given in to the Christmas cheer, and has decided to decorate her home for the holidays a little bit early, showing off her festive tree along with some rare, adorable photos with her baby girl.

Gigi took to Instagram on Sunday night to share a series of photos to mark the occasion. In the first snap, the 25-year-old is cradling her darling daughter in a leopard-print baby carrier, with her baby’s face hidden from view.

“A whole new kind of busy & tired,” Gigi lovingly wrote, adding, “but she’s da bestie so she got Christmas decorations early.”

Going for the ultimate cosy vibes, new-mum Gigi is wearing a turquoise matching tracksuit, with Ugg boots and a full-length oversized cardigan, which she’s paired with a black beanie.

While she seems calm and collected, looking off into the distance in this first snap, Gigi also shared another similar sweet image in black and white, where she leans down to kiss her daughter’s little head, as her baby nuzzles into her mum’s chest.

In the following photos we can see that the supermodel has stayed true to her word, and decked her house out for the Christmas season.

While her Christmas tree might not look as ‘picture-perfect’ as other celebrities have shown off, Gigi’s tree definitely gives off that cosy, family-friendly vibe. Instead of white and gold, with sparkling white fairy lights, Gigi has gone for more of a kitschy theme.

Baubles in the shapes of cheeseburgers, margaritas and Gameboys adorn her tree, which is lit up by a string of multi-coloured bulbs and topped with a cute ‘Santa Stop Here’ light up star.

This will be the first Christmas Gigi and former One Direction star Zayn Malik spend with their two-month-old baby girl, whose name they have yet to reveal.