Gigi Hadid shares first family photo with Zayn and their baby girl

New parents, Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik celebrated Halloween with their baby girl, and posted their first family photo together in their amazing costumes.

Gigi took to Instagram on Saturday evening to showcase her skin-tight blue bodysuit, as she dressed up as a video game character. Meanwhile, the former One Direction member donned his Hogwarts robes, as he dressed up as a Slytherin wizard.

The two posed proudly, gazing down at their gorgeous daughter, who was adorably dressed as a mini Hulk, in a photo which Gigi posted to her Instagram Stories that night.

The 25-year old supermodel covered her little one’s face with a Hulk GIF, and added a “My First Halloween” graphic underneath.

The lovely family photo didn’t go unnoticed though, as The Avengers actor, Mark Ruffalo commented on their daughter’s fab outfit.

“Happy 1st Halloween to a fellow Strongest Avenger You look smashing!" Ruffalo wrote in the comment section of the family snap, which People reshared to their own Instagram page.

This family-friendly Halloween celebration comes just over a month after the couple welcomed their daughter into the world.

“Our baby girl is here, healthy and beautiful. To try put into words how I am feeling right now would be an impossible task. The love I feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding.”

“Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, and thankful for the life we will have together,” the Pillowtalk singer wrote on Instagram, announcing the wonderful news.

So far the new parents have been keeping their bundle of joy away from the public-eye, and have yet to share a photograph of their daughter’s face, or reveal her name.