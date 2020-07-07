Gigi Hadid responds to claims she’s hiding her baby bump

Gigi Hadid has responded to claims she is disguising her baby bump. The model, who is pregnant with her first child, was discussing her clothing options which led fans to speculate.

In response to a question about not showing off her bump in public, Gigi told fans in a Q&A, “This angle and the really baggy jumpsuit make for an optical illusion. From the side it's a different story!”

The mum-to-be then responded to claims she was hiding her bump, “Disguise? I said in a baggy jumpsuit the front and side views are visually different stories- not that that was intentional or I was trying to hide anything. Will be proud and happy to share “insight” when I feel like it, thanks.”

“For now I am proudly experiencing and sharing this time with my family and loved ones,” she stressed.

Gigi and her boyfriend Zayn Malik revealed they were expecting their first child together in May. During an appearance on Jimmy Fallon’s The Tonight Show, the model shared, “We're very excited and happy and grateful for everyone's well wishes and support,’ she told the show’s host.

“Especially during this time… it's a nice silver lining to be able to be home and be together and really experience it day by day.”