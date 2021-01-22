Gigi Hadid finally reveals the name of her and Zayn’s baby girl

25-year-old model and new mom Gigi Hadid has finally revealed the beautiful name of her and Zayn Malik’s baby girl, in the most subtle way possible.

Instead of making a big announcement, the mom-of-one decided to rewrite her Instagram bio, to include her new title. Her bio now reads, “Gigi Hadid, khai’s mom.”

The new parents have decided to give their tiny tot the gorgeous moniker Khai, meaning ‘the crowned one’ or ‘royalty’ in Arabic, which suits her to a tee.

Gigi and boyfriend Zayn have been keeping their little one away from the public eye since before she was born, with Gigi only sharing her first bump photos last August, one month before she gave birth.

Sharing the big news that Gigi had given birth to their first child, both Gigi and Zayn posted a simple black and white close-up photo holding their newborn’s tiny hand.

“Our baby girl is here, healthy and beautiful,” the former One Direction singer and new dad announced, adding, “to try put into words how I am feeling right now would be an impossible task.”

“The love I feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding. Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, and thankful for the life we will have together x” he lovingly wrote.

Since their beautiful baby girl entered the world, the pair have been keeping her away from the limelight by never sharing photos with her face in view, as well as keeping her name a secret, until now.