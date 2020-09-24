Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik welcome their first child together

Huge congratulations are in order for Gigi Hadid and Zayn Mailk, who have welcomed their first child together.

The doting couple welcomed a baby girl into the world over the weekend. Gigi posted her announcement on Instagram overnight sharing:

"Our girl joined us earth-side this weekend and she’s already changed our world. So in love" she wrote along with a photo of the tinest hand in the world.

Zayn also took to Instagram sharing his own post about little girl's arrival with a beautiful post:

"Our baby girl is here, healthy and beautiful. to try put into words how i am feeling right now would be an impossible task. The love I feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding. Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, and thankful for the life we will have together x" he wrote.

Gigi kept a low profile during her pregnancy because she felt like it was the right thing to do, especially given the current pandemic: “Obviously I think a lot of people are confused why I'm not sharing more but like, I'm pregnant through a pandemic, like obviously my pregnancy is not the most important thing going on in the world."

“That's a reason that I felt that it's not really something that I need to share apart from with my family and friends. Obviously a lot of people have lost lives due to coronavirus that was in the beginning of quarantine and it’s still happening. And then we moved obviously into the reemergence of the BLM [Black Lives Matter] movement, and I thought that our presence on social media should be used for that," the new mum added.

That said, in recent weeks, she has shared a few photos of her pregnancy with the most recent being last Friday.

She also did a photoshoot, shot by fashion photography duo Luigi and Iango, to document her pregnancy with some beautiful shots of her baby bump with the first official debut of her baby bump in August.

Gigi’s parents have been keeping fans on edge with their hints about the impending birth over the last week. Her father, Mohamed Hadid, had the world talking when he appeared to announce the baby's arrival after sharing a tender poem for his grandchild on Instagram last week.

But he later clarified that the family was still waiting when asked if Gigi had in fact given birth in the comment section. When one fan asked 'Did Gigi give birth to her baby, please can anyone answer,' he replied 'No, not yet.'

Mom Yolanda Hadid added to the gossip with her own Instagram post last week. The retired model looked thrilled about being a grandmother as she rested on her head on her daughter's tummy in a beautiful black and white set of photos.

Alongside the sweet black and white photos, the 56-year-old Dutch model said she was 'waiting patiently for her angel to be born..

No word on what the couple have decided to call their tiny tot yet.

We couldn't be happier for the beautiful family. Their darling daughter is bound to be cute as can be!