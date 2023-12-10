Gift unique vintage & sustainable gifts this Christmas

There’s a new virtual vintage and antiques store in town, offering a collection of carefully curated, beautiful pre-loved homewares and decorative pieces to brighten up any home this Christmas. House of Klax Interiors, founded six months ago by Kat Lonergan, is a treasure trove of beautiful things from the Victorian, Art Deco and mid-century eras.

With items starting from just €10 for a handmade milk jug from the 1930’s right up to €400 for a large mirror or painting, and items ranging from the 1890’s up to the 1970’s sourced from France, the Netherlands, England, Japan and of course Ireland, the online shop offers the perfect sustainable answer to all your Christmas gifting conundrums.

An interiors stylist, Lonergan recently left the corporate world of big tech following a career of over 15 years managing large recruiting teams to follow her passion for all things vintage and antiques. She now spends her time sourcing items, arranging viewing appointments, either virtual or face-to-face at her Dublin showroom, and packing and delivering orders.

She comments: “It’s a big leap but I have been dreaming of setting up a vintage and antiques store for a very long time and it felt like the right time. I believe that vintage or antique pieces have stories to tell, and while they may not always be perfect there is a uniqueness and beauty to the history they hold. As a child dusting and cleaning my mother’s antiques, I just loved how they looked and felt. I remember examining every detail and marvelling at their beauty. I think a unique piece, whether it costs €20 or €200, is such a thoughtful gift as it’s a handpicked, one-off item that won’t be found elsewhere.”

Lonergan, who hails from Co. Longford but has lived in Dublin for over two decades, spends hours each week sourcing and searching for treasures that she believes her customers will love. She adores the Art Deco era, French pieces, oriental chinoiserie and the Hollywood Glamour period. While her own style is maximalist (see her own beautiful home at @houseofklaximalism), she appreciates every aesthetic which is reflected in the items she sources.

“With House of Klax Interiors I want to demystify antiques. Traditional antique shops can be intimidating and overwhelming to the average buyer, but what customers get from me is the personal touch, transparent pricing, everything explained, and even advice on how to style items. I don’t order in bulk, and spend lots of time bidding on auctions, always looking for individual and unique items that will elevate any interior styling moment. It’s a full-time job!”, she continues.

Hand painted ceramics, mouth blown glass, brass, and natural stone items are just some of the materials Lonergan looks for when sourcing. For Christmas gifting she recommends the following items:

Small vintage Mid-Century gold and wood six panel lacquer folding Oriental table screen – 23cm tall x 45cm wide, in very good vintage condition with some minimal marks of age.

Dating from the 1970s with vibrant birds and flowers, this is a stylish and charming piece for display on a table, shelf, or mantelpiece.

Rare Fenton cut glass rose trellis perfume bottle with glass stopper, in perfect condition, measuring 16.5cm high, 10cm wide, and 5cm base. This little piece of history was made in the US by the Fenton factory. In perfect condition, the cut glass design on this piece is so vibrant and sparkling. An amazing piece to add to your dressing table or even as a styling item for your living room, this is a perfume bottle glass collectors dream.

Vintage Japanese hanging scroll painting on paper and silk, this piece measures 195cm long x 60xm wide. This scroll is in perfect condition with no creases or marks, and would look wonderful in a bedroom, hallway or living room with its dreamy natural colour palette. This unique Japanese painting depicts a black bird amongst bamboo and cherry blossoms vividly brought to life by the artist.

Mid Century Design Brass Birds – set of five in decreasing size. This 1970s set of brass birds are evocative of Hollywood Glamour mixed with 1970s retro chic. They would be at home on any wall in the home. Each bird comes with a wall hanging hook, and measurements are 33cm, 29cm, 26cm, 20cm, and 17cm.

This beautifully ornate silver plate candelabra is possibly from the English maker Barker-Ellis. Made in the 1920s or 1930s this is a beautiful and heavy candelabra, measuring 20cm tall and 28cm wide from arm to arm.

Made from silver plate over copper the overall condition is very good, with the option to have two or three candles. All parts such as sconces and finial are present with this set. With a weighted velvet base, stunning floral design throughout and curved arms this would be a fantastic addition to a dinner party table setting or mantelpiece.