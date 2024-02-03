Gift sustainable luxury this Valentine’s with SEABODY, the science-led beauty brand

Whether you're celebrating with a significant other, a few of your closest friends, or by yourself on the 14th, the best Valentine's Day beauty gifts can make the hearts and flowers holiday even more special.

While most of us would gladly receive a delectable box of chocolates or fresh cut bouquet for the occasion, if your Valentine happens to be skincare obsessed, then SEABODY is the perfect gift for them – the gift of scientific, sustainable luxury.

Every element has been considered to ensure the SEABODY range is sustainable, plant based, cruelty free and luxurious to use. These luxurious, calming formulations and treatments provide results driven, high-efficacy skincare that is the perfect range of products for those with a keen interest in natural ingredients, sustainability and supporting Irish.

A Scientific Breakthrough in High-Efficacy Skincare:

SEABODY sustainably unlocks the regenerative power of Ireland’s ocean algae with cellular biotechnology to transform skin – reducing wrinkles, increasing skin firmness and radiance, and improving skin texture. SEABODY’s scientists have used the power of biotechnology and green chemistry to develop Maraderm™ – a high potency super-concentrate of next generation bioactives derived from algae. These isolated bioactives have evolved over millennia to have a range of functions which ensure the survival of the algae in the wild and have benefits for human health and skin. Each formula complements the bioactives with key co-ingredients to create multi-acting products for a future of healthy, youthful skin.

Glycan Enrich Moisturiser €72.00/50ml or €42.00/25ml – The hero product! A supercharged moisturiser packed with multi-functional marine ingredients, including microencapsulated Maraderm™ and Vegan Algal Oil, as well as Ceramides, Squalane, Vitamins C & E and Niacinamide. These ingredients work with your skin to hydrate and reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. In clinical trials, women saw a 93% increase in skin firmness and 57% increase in skin elasticity in just 4 weeks.

Hydrogel Mask Cleanser €44.00/100ml – A luxurious ultra-nourishing cleansing gel that is multi-purpose, both a cleanser & a mask combined in one beautiful and highly effective product, enriched with multifunctional marine glycan complexes – PhytoMara™, Maraderm™ and μ Algae™, Phytosqualane, Niacinamide, Vitamin E and Botanical Lipids, Sea Buckthorn, Blackcurrant, Avocado, Chamomile and Blue Tansy.

Overnight Elixir Serum €77.00/30ml – This lightweight hybrid serum is enriched with SEABODY’s bespoke microencapsulated seaweed bioactive Maraderm™ combined with Retinyl Palmitate, Vitamin E, Hyaluronic Acid, Squalane and an array of vegan lipids including Jojoba, Rosehip, Grapeseed, Blackcurrant and Sea Buckthorn fruit oils, delivering a targeted bounty of skin active ingredients overnight resulting a bright, glossy, hydrated looking complexion.

Aquasurge Day Serum €55.00/30ml or €38.00/15ml – A super-hydrating daily serum that helps your skin look plumper, thanks to Maraderm™ and PhytoMara™ microencapsulated seaweed extracts, which contain key marine hydration factors. These extracts are combined with Hyaluronic Acid, Niacinamide and Sea Buckthorn fruit oil to quench, brighten and give the skin a dewy appearance. This silky-smooth, fragrance-free formulation is a pleasure to use any time of the day.

Luminous Prime SPF €59.00/50ml – This lightweight, illuminating mineral SPF is enriched with anti-tyrosinase Fucoidan and marine antioxidants. It provides highly effective daily protection against UVA & UVB rays whilst soothing and smoothing your skin. Leaving you with an illuminating glow whilst Maraderm™ neutralises free radicals from environmental stressors and pollution.

Pentabrite Eye Serum €86.00/15ml – This powerhouse serum is enriched with a cocktail of carefully chosen active ingredients, tailored for the delicate eye area. The unique formula contains SEABODY’s Microencapsulated Marine Bioactive; along with Hyaluronic Acid, Kojic Acid, Vitamins C & E and Niacinamide, Caffeine and Upcycled Blueberry Seed Oil. Together these ingredients support the appearance of a firmer, smoother, brighter looking eye area. In clinical trials, women saw a 26% reduction in fine lines and medium wrinkles after 12 weeks.

For more visit www.seabody.com or follow on Seabody on Instagram.