GHD has launched a special range with the Irish Cancer society

To celebrate 16 years of supporting breast cancer charities around the world ghd has launched its ‘Take Control Now’ campaign in partnership with the Irish Cancer Society. With cases of breast cancer in women under 35 at 120,000 globally each year, the focus of the campaign is to educate and remind women to donate some mirror time and self-check their boobs, EVERY. SINGLE. MONTH.

Taking the time to check your boobs is one of the most important self-care habits you should follow, especially because 1 in 9 women are affected by breast cancer in their lifetime.

The collection includes the award-winning ghd platinum+ styler, ghd gold stylers and NEW helios hairdryer, available in delicate shades of dust pink, and embossed with the central campaign message, Take Control Now, to ensure women of all ages are reminded to self-check more regularly each time they use a styler.

Available in Peter Mark salons nationwide and online at www.petermark.ie from today while stocks last, €10 from every pink limited edition styler sold will go to the Irish Cancer Society. So not only will you have super sleek shiny hair, but you’ll also be supporting a worthy cause.

The ghd Platinum pink retails at €209 and the ghd gold pink at €165.

