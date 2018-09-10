Getting a bit cold? 9 soup recipes to keep you WARM this autumn
It is still the beginning of September but the weather is definitely getting colder, which means it is time to get ready for autumn.
After a rainy and windy day, there is nothing more comforting than getting into your pyjamas with a nice big bowl of soup.
With these delicious recipes, you can get a tasty dinner in no time, and also enjoy it for lunch tomorrow.
1. Ten-minute tomato soup
2. Carrot soup
3. Spiced lentil and ginger soup
4. Roasted butternut squash soup with toasted pumpkin seeds
5. Potato and courgette soup
6. Roasted pepper and tomato soup
7. Leek and potato soup
8. Pea and mint soup
9. Thai coconut chicken soup