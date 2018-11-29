Gets the girls together: First Dates IRL are looking for groups to film

It's time to assemble the squads, get your glam on and find out your best telly angles.

First Dates Ireland have announced that they're looking for groups to take part in filming some 'fun clips'.

Go grab your work colleagues, mates or sports team and have some craic.

We want to record some fun extra clips for the new series of #FirstDatesIRL and need a few great craic groups to take part in some digital videos! Whether you're part of a sports team or a knitting group, best friends or close colleagues, we want to hear from you!

And the absolutely added bonus is that you don't even have to go to the effort of looking for love to get your mug on the telly.

We don't know what you're waiting for as there is literally no downsides to this.

More information can be found here.

We are looking forward to seeing you and all your mates on our TV screens soon.