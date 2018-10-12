Get your tan on: Amazing bronze set in stores for almost 40% off

It has been a blustery autumn so far, and we have rarely let our legs out in the cold air – let alone the sunlight.

Sadly, we have bid adieu to our summer holiday bronze and have been forced to confront the fact that we will not get it back any time soon.

Or can we?

bBold has launched their new, affordable luxury tanning set just in time for the winter holidays.

The award-winning beauty range has collaborated with Boots to offer the perfect gift set – consisting of customers’ most favourite bronzing products.

The set includes: bBold Liquid Dark, Flawless Legs (medium and dark), Xtra Dark Mousse, Prep and Maintain Moisturiser, Microfibre Gloves, Contour Kit, Multi-Purpose Brush, and a Glittery Make up Bag.

Originally costing €130, you can buy the set in Boots for just €49.99 – but act fast because it’s only available this week (until October 17th).

The self-tanning range combines naturally derived ingredients like red berry erythrulose, aloe vera, cocoa butter, and Vitamin E that will revitalise and nourish dry and damaged skin while maintaining a gorgeous tan.

bBold is eco-conscious as well, providing products that are paraben-free, vegan friendly, and against animal cruelty.

And their non-streak formulas make the self-tanning creams easier than ever to apply at home.

So make sure to pick up your kit this week, whether it’s a Christmas present or you just want to treat yo self. Go on, you deserve it!