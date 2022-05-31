Get your skin Summer ready with these special offers from the South William Clinic.

Summer is not just a season! With the increasing temperature and intensity of UV exposure, it has become a nightmare for our skin. So while you’re busy booking flights and a hotel for your summer getaway, don’t forget to prepare your skin for summer too!

We’ve pulled together some of South William Clinic’s best facial options – better yet there are huge savings to be made with their current summer sale!

JETPEEL VITAMIN INFUSION +LED LIGHT THERAPY COURSE OF 3 €449 (SAVE €151)

JetPeel is an advanced aesthetic skin treatment which improves the texture and appearance of your skin. The unique jet technology deeply cleanses, exfoliates and oxygenates your skin leaving it beautifully hydrated and smooth. Vitamins are infused deep into the skin for a younger-looking more even skin tone.

LED or Light Emitting Diode therapy is known for its ability to accelerate the skin’s healing process. Skin cells receive a rejuvenating, anti-ageing boost increasing blood flow, helping bring nutrients to the treated areas, as well as stimulating fibroblast and collagen production to strengthen your skin and battle the ageing process.

Both treatments combined offer a powerful skin treatment to rejuvenate and freshen up your skin. The perfect pre-holiday skin treat and ideal skin treatment during the Summer months. Opt for a course of treatments for optimal results.

ULTIMATE 6-STEP HYDRAFACIAL WITH DERMALUX LED €149 (SAVE €51)

HydraFacial is the only hydra-dermabrasion procedure that combines cleansing, exfoliation, extraction, hydration and antioxidant protection simultaneously, resulting in clearer, more beautiful skin with no discomfort or downtime. The treatment is soothing, moisturising, non-invasive and non-irritating.

The Ultimate treatments consists of a six-stage process which helps to detoxify the skin, remove dead skin cells, extract any debris and provide long-lasting hydration and essential nutrient support that protects and rebuilds collagen levels, finished off with a LED Light Therapy session customised to your skin concerns.

The HydraFacial is a treatment that everyone can have. The great news is that because it restores and rebuilds the health of the skin it will give all skin types an immediate visible improvement and it can be tailored to treat any specific skin concerns you may have.

SALTFACIAL LUXURY 3-STEP SKIN REJUVENATION COURSE OF 3 €349 (SAVE €101)

SaltFacial Glow skin resurfacing treatment is an amazing new skin treatment using natural sea salt to restore, replenish and rejuvenate the skin. The SaltFacial is naturally healing and antibacterial and as a result is suitable for all skin colours and is an excellent three step treatment for multiple skin concerns including acne, ageing skin, pigmentation and rosacea.

The first step of the SaltFacial is an exfoliation using pressurised sea salt. The treatment can be adjusted depending on your skin type and skin concerns, going from a very mild exfoliation to resurfacing equivalent of an erbium laser. Dead skin cells are removed leaving the skin smooth and supple.

The second step uses Ultrasound Cavitation to further stimulate collagen and elastin production and to drive products up to 1000 times deeper into the skin.

The third step uses multi-wave length LED light therapy to further heal and treat the skin, targeting specific skin concerns such as acne, ageing, pigmentation and rosacea.

All three steps combined deliver a comprehensive skin rejuvenation treatment. Can also be combined with other treatments such as peels, laser, micro-needling and jetpeel to further enhance results.

HYDRAFACIAL KERAVIVE SCALP HEALTH PACKAGE COURSE OF 3 +3 FREE LED +TAKE HOME PRODUCT €1,200 (SAVE €360)

HydraFacial Keravive is a unique, relaxing treatment designed to cleanse, exfoliate, nourish, and hydrate the scalp for healthier and fuller-looking hair for all skin and hair types. Keravive is a first of its kind 3-step treatment that includes an in-clinic component, as well as a 30-day take-home spray.

HydraFacial’s proprietary Vortex Technology easily dislodges and removes impurities from the scalp and hair follicle. The Keravive Peptide Complex Solution delivers a hyper-concentrated blend of biomimetic growth factors and skin proteins that hydrate and nourish the scalp.

Daily use of the HydraFacial Keravive Peptide Complex Spray enhances your in-clinic treatment and delivers daily hydration and nourishment to your scalp and hair follicles.

HydraFacial Keravive can also complement hair-loss treatment protocols. A cleaner, healthier scalp encourages better uptake and efficacy of popular oral, topical, laser, and surgical therapies.