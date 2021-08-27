Get your glow on with Dermalogica’s radiance boosting moisturiser!

With summer on its way out, we’re going to really miss that fresh, just-off-the-beach, healthy glow. In the hot summer months our makeup gets lighter, but as we go into autumn, we want to maintain that glow that keeps our skin bright and luminous.

There are many essentials to achieving a glowy – not shiny – look in your skin. A good diet, a consistent skincare routine, the proper moisturiser to say the least – but when your skin needs that extra boost of radiance, particularly in the winter months, a product specifically designed to give you your best glow is a great helping hand.

Many people struggling with dull skin focus solely on exfoliation and evening skin tone – missing out on the brightening benefits of hydration. The solution? A supercharged daily gel moisturizer that helps to combat free radical damage with Vitamin C and delivers instant luminosity – so that you can hydrate brighter.

New Dermalogica BioLumin-C Gel Moisturizer features a weightless, Vitamin C-rich gel formula that works to help strengthen skin’s moisture barrier – and delivers immediate, glowing results. The formula utilises biotechnology-boosted Vitamin C with re-activation technology, improved potency, and penetration- enhancing ingredients. The formula also helps defend against free radical damage.

BioLumin-C Gel Moisturizer’s antioxidant-rich formula with Squalane and five different types of Hyaluronic Acid also delivers long-lasting hydration to help minimize the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

Verbascum Thapsus Flower Extract delivers an instant brightening effect. Phytic Acid and Pumpkin Enzymes are known to support skin renewal. Skin appears instantly brighter and revitalised – and over time, the formula restores your natural, healthy-looking glow.

Build a regimen for brighter skin by using BioLumin-C Gel Moisturizer together with brightening, firming BioLumin-C Serum and brightening, hydrating BioLumin-C Eye Serum. Each formula delivers all the benefits of our signature Vitamin C Complex; used together, they can help boost your brightness every day.

BioLumin-C Gel Moisturizer is available on Dermalogica.ie!