Get your Glaentine’s Day on with these gorgeous at-home spa treatments!

We love a romantic Valentine's Day date, but let's be real…it's all about Galentine's Day.

Celebrated February 13th, Galentine's Day has it's origins in the 'Parks and Recreation' sitcom, where enthusiastic Leslie Knope organises a Valentine's Day brunch on February 13th for all her female friends to celebrate their friendships and womanhood.

Born of a truly hilarious scene, the tradition captured the imaginations of women everywhere, and so Galentine's Day was born. Some gals celebrate it with brunch, some with a night out, but our absolute favourite way to spend our Galentines is with a spa night in with plenty of rosé and lots of chats!

via GIPHY

The perfect chance for not only a little pampering and self-care, but also to catch up, talk shite and really reconnect with your girl gang. Make the time this Galentines to hit up your crew and host a cosy night in together full of laughs and selfcare with these stunning and luxurious little treatments!

Dublin Herbalists Face Cleansing Gift Set (RRP €29.95)

Dublin Herbalist’s Daily Micellar Water will free up your skin-care routine with its gentle formula that lifts off dirt and make-up whilst strengthening skin’s biome. against harsh Advanced Pre and Probiotics blended with delicate floral waters and powerful fruit extracts ensure complexion is radiantly clean, toned and moisturised every day. With this comes the Reusable Cleansing Pads made from 70% organic bamboo and 30% organic cotton, and Dublin Herbalists’ Refreshing Facial Toner! The perfect compact skincare routine!

Buy here.

IMAGE Skincare I MASK Hydrating Hydrogel Sheet Mask (RRP: €47.00/ for 5 pack)

Give your girls some self-love this Valentine’s Day and apply the I MASK Hydrating Hydrogel Sheet Mask together on spa night to deliver instant hydration to your skin. This mask contains an infusion of botanicals, peptides and antioxidants to support the look of smooth, luminous and youthful skin. Japanese-sourced waters are naturally high in minerals that nourish the skin and the potent botanical extracts help to brighten the skin's appearance. Newly improved hydrogel design offers a better grip and shape to fit every face, meaning girl’s night just levelled up!

Buy here.

Seoulista The DIAMOND RADIANCE Instant Facial™ (RRP €15.00)

A natural coconut, gel-like mask infused with a high-tech formula delivers professional skincare results at home for girl’s spa night. This advanced, clinic-quality formulation contains a powerful cocktail of over 7 botanical ingredients which work together to exfoliate, tone, and brighten the skin. Using a second-skin transfer system, our next-generation biocellulose transmits the powerful serum deep into the dermis, infusing your skin with the nutrients it needs. After just 20 minutes, the appearance of dark spots and pigmentation is reduced, revealing a more radiant and youthful-looking complexion!

Buy here.

Dermalogica Melting Moisture Masque (RRP €69.00)

The Melting Moisture Masque was designed to help restore this moisture barrier and protect skin from the elements, perfect for all your sensitive skin gals! The revolutionary Melting Point Complex is activated by skin’s natural heat, allowing the formula to dissolve from a buttery balm to a silky oil, deeply nourishing and rehydrating dry, dull skin. This cocoons the skin in a comforting, vitamin-rich layer for intense hydration that lasts.

Buy here.

Frances Prescott TRI-BALM Mini 20g (RRP €30.00)

Take some time this Valentine’s Day to show your skin some love with the TRI-BALM offering the ultimate indulgence. The 3-in-1 signature cleansing balm works hard to effortlessly reduce your skincare routine in just one simple step. Cleanse, exfoliate and moisturise at once to leave skin softer, clearer, nourished and hydrated. This compact, yet mighty miracle product boasts a blend of botanical oils, starflower, and oats to effectively cleanse and remove impurities and make-up. Pumpkin seed enzymes gently exfoliate to instantly smooth and brighten, freshen while natural Hyaluronic acid paired with natural antioxidants, locks-in moisturiser to plump and hydrate skin all day long.

Buy here.

KISS Lash Faux Mink 3D Matte Collection (RRP €10.75)

Help your gals rock their most flirtatious look this Valentines with KISS’s most dramatic and luxurious premium faux mink false eyelashes! With a matte effect that looks and feels like real mink, these sumptuously soft, ultrafine, and tapered lashes feel like mink, the diffused matte finish blends beautifully with your natural lashes and are a cruelty-free way to get a truly authentic lash look.

KISS Lash Faux Mink 3D Matte Collection will be available at McCabes Pharmacy and other stockist nationwide.

Patchology Flashpatch Rejuvenating Eye Gels (RRP €12.00)

Refresh and reset in an instant! FlashPatch®Rejuvenating Eye Gels feature Patchology’s highly advanced HydraSurge5™ Moisture System. These hydrogel eye patches are more effective than topical creams or serums, this patch technology accelerates the delivery of essential ingredients Caffeine and Hydrolyzed Collagen ensuring that you see results instantly. These Hydrogels stay put and won't slide off your face so you can pop them with your at-home facials without fear of them coming off. This also means you are getting all the good ingredients targeted to where you need them most!

Buy here.

Nimue Skin Technology Hyaluronic Oil 30ml (RRP €54.00)

Seasonal changes can wreak havoc on our skin and Nimue’s Hyaluronic oil will provide that extra boost your skin needs. Nimue’s hyaluronic oil is lightweight and gives the skin an intense hit of hydration to all layers of the skin. This unique product offers anti-ageing, anti-pollution and antioxidant benefits too.

Buy here.

Sanctuary Spa ‘Lost In The Moment’ set (RRP €18.00)

Housed in a pretty heart shaped keepsake box, these lovely skincare products and body treats will give you and the girls all the ‘me time’ you need! It includes a foaming bath soak, exfoliating salt scrub, nourishing hand cream, hydrating heel balm, body butter and a 5 Minute Thermal Detox Mask, meaning you’re totally set up for your girly night of pampering!

Available at Boots, Superdrug, Amazon, Look Fantastic, Sainsbury’s and Very.

Seabody’s selfcare range

Show the environment some love as well as yourself this year with the all-Irish brand SEABODY’s marine-powered high efficacy skincare and supplements. SEABODY is zero waste and completely sustainable. Check out the range of skincare and supplements for a guilt free Valentines treat. SEABODY skincare ranges from €40-70 and offers a Hydrogel Mask Cleanser, Glycan Enrich Moisturiser, Aquasurge Day Serum and Overnight Elixir Serum – perfect for a little luxury for your spa night!

Buy here.

CND Wild Romantics Vinylux Collection (RRP: €14.95)

Are manicures on the cards this Valentines? What better way to get in the spirit of Valentine’s Day than giving yourself a gorgeous manicure? Wwhether you prefer the classic red or a soft purple, the Wild Romantics range has the perfect shade for you. The CND Wild Romantics Vinylux is a collection of nail polish to let you express yourself however you want. The selection of shades embodies a celebration of life’s pleasures while the expert formula promotes long-lasting, vibrant wear.

Buy here.

Dr. Hauschka’s Rose Body Oil (RRP €19.95)

Valentine’s Day is fast approaching and everyone knows that roses are a great traditional gift – so why not take the gorgeous bloom back and make it the perfect Galentines gift for your girls this year? Dr. Hauschka’s Nurturing Rose Body Oil is formulated with demask rose extract and essential oils, this luxurious body oil will soothe and calm irritated skin whilst also helping to soothe the senses. The base of organic sunflower seed oil is lightweight, calming and replenishing helping to promote a sense of balance and well-being for the skin.

Buy here.

NUXE Huile Prodigieuse® Florale (RRP €33.00)

Feel like indulging in some self-love and treating yourself this Valentine’s? NUXE’s iconic care product with seven 100% botanical precious oils with a floral and delicate scent is the perfect little treat to feel amazing this V day. This oil moisturiser has the same dry oil texture and the same effectiveness on the body, face and hair. With its inimitable dry oil texture and its addictive fragrance with sunny, sensual notes, Huile Prodigieuse Florale serves up a moment of real pleasure.

Buy here.

South William Clinic Voucher

Do you and your girls need a little pampering this year? South William Clinic & Spa is the ultimate city centre haven, known for its cutting-edge cosmetic clinic offerings and luxurious spa treatments. Give your loved ones the gift of luxury pampering with an electronic gift card from South William Clinic & Spa.

Buy here.

Ultraceuticals Ultra Moisturising Eye Cream (RRP €44.00)

Say ‘Eye’ Love You this Valentine’s with Ultraceuticals Moisturising Eye Cream! One of the most important areas of the face, it’s essential to ensure they’re healthy, fatigue-free and plump. Try Ultra Moisturising Eye Cream to give your eyes the TLC they deserve!

Buy here.

Skingredients Preprobiotic Cleanse (RRP €29.00)

PreProbiotic Cleanse is your daily hydrating cleanser, suitable for all hoomans® to use as often as they like. It’s formulated with a pre and probiotic complex to nourish skin, as well as being gentle enough to be used as an effective makeup remover – even for eye makeup!

PreProbiotic Cleanse contains polyhydroxy acid, which is an extremely gentle form of exfoliating acid, perfect for hoomans® who find other chemical exfoliation too harsh. You can apply this cream cleanser to dry skin for a more luxurious experience, or wet skin if you are a little more oil prone.

Buy here.

Eminence’s Chocolate Mousse Hydration Masque (RRP €58.00)

As the world opens up and nights out become more normal in our lives, there is always a place for a quick fix for skin, a surge of hydration and plumpness that gives our skin a ‘lift’. Eminence Organic Skin Care’s Chocolate Mousse Hydration Masque fights the visible signs of ageing, as well as counteracting the effects of the winter cold. It contains a healthy dose of antioxidant-rich cocoa high in topical flavanols (an antioxidant found particularly in cocoa) and rich macadamia, almond and jojoba oils provide deep hydration to leave skin looking smooth and refreshed. Perfectly sweet for V Day!

Buy here.

Spotlight Oral Care ‘The Teeth Whitening Kit’ (RRP €39.95)

This pampering set includes a full 14-day course of Whitening Strips and a free full-size Toothpaste for Whitening Teeth. Formulated with the active whitening ingredient Hydrogen Peroxide, these whitening strips will whiten and brighten your smile without causing sensitivity or harming tooth health. Start prepping for your next date night and use for 1 hour each day for 14 days to achieve a whiter, brighter smile!

Buy here.

Blank Canvas Hot Pink Bundles (RRP €40.00)

Let’s face it, the best part of a girls' night out is often the fun you have while getting ready together! From perfecting each other's makeup look to dancing carelessly and reminiscing on days gone by, this Galentine's Day, why not treat yourself and the celebrated women in your life to a cute gift of the Blank Canvas Hot Pink makeup brush bundle? The set includes everything you need to create your flawless night-out look and includes some of the bestselling makeup brushes available in the Blank Canvas range!

Buy here.

Dr. Bronner’s 18-in-1 Hemp Pure-Castile Soap in Rose (RRP €10.95)

Scented with essential oils, the Dr. Bronner’s range is perfect for cleansing the face, body, and hair, ensuring the skin is taken care of this Valentine’s Day. The Dr. Bronner’s 18-in-1 Hemp Pure-Castile Soap is concentrated, biodegradable, versatile and effective. Made with organic and certified fair trade ingredients like fresh floral rose, they are a multi-tasking indulgence that comes with a clean conscience.

Buy here.