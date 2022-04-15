Get your Easter Sunday sorted with these themed recipes

Somehow four months have already passed this year and it’s already Easter weekend. The year is absolutely flying by and we’re struggling to keep up! If you’re in the same boat and haven’t fully prepared what to eat this Sunday, then we have you covered with an array of Easter recipes.

We’ve found some nice and tasty Easter recipes that will incorporate the egg-celent holiday into every meal.

Breakfast

The most important meal of the day to set you up for hours of watching movies and indulging in chocolate. We know it’s tempting to crack open a chocolate egg the minute you open your eyes or to have a traditional fry-up but how about you switch it up this year with a boujee scrambled eggs and salmon on soda bread or a filling tex-mex burrito to set you up for your Easter egg hunt.

Lunch

Sticking with the egg theme as it is Easter afterall, you have to try this fabulous Easter quiche. This warming meal is not only super easy to make but the whole family will love it too.

This recipe serves 10 so you can have some leftovers for the bank holiday Monday.

Dinner

Lamb is a firm favourite to dine on at Easter and this recipe for lamb with a honey and soy marinade is going to impress everyone at the dinner table. Pair it with this ratatouille recipe and some roast potatoes, there’ll be smiles and full bellies all round.

Sweet Treats

After the chocolate we eat throughout the day, we still need something sweet for after the Sunday roast. These caramel easter egg muffins are a great way to use up some of the chocolate you receive with only a few other ingredients.

If you are somehow fed up of eating chocolate, we found this light lemon cupcake recipe to add some citrus to your palette.

Instead of making a dessert on Easter Sunday itself, why not make it a fun activity to prepare on Saturday? This lemon pannacotta with boozy raspberries is a great treat to prep before. Just leave out the alcohol for the children's portions so the whole family will be sorted!