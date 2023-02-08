Get the Valentine’s Day feels with these cute fashion picks

Valentine’s Day is just around the corner, and the fashion retailers are definitely letting us know!

We’ve noticed recently that brands have really upped their game this year with the incredible choice of heart-printed fashion on offer. From jumpers to jumpsuits, there are endless options for those of us who fancy dressing up in the spirit of V-Day and showing the love to our S.O. (or some self-love too!)

If your wardrobe is feeling a little drab at the moment and you’re looking to spice things up with some heart-shaped fashion, then you’ve come to the right place!

Below, we have picked out some of our favourite Valentine’s themed outfit picks from some of the best-known retailers. All of the fashion inspo you need is right here:

Marks & Spencer Supersoft Heart Crew Neck Jumper (RRP €25)

Simple but effective, this jumper is stunning! Its cosy and soft material makes it perfect for the still-freezing weather outside, and it is a super wearable piece, too. Dress it up or down – it’s up to you. Available to purchase from Marks & Spencer here.

ASOS DESIGN oversized long sleeve shirt in mono heart print (RRP €40.99)

This elegant shirt would be the perfect thing to throw on for a day at the office on February 14! Its oversized style gives it a relaxed look, but if you want it in a tighter fit, you can always size down. If, after work, you’re then going out for a romantic date, you can style it up with a classic red lipstick and some black heels. Available to buy from ASOS here.

Dunnes Stores Love Heart Rib Pyjamas (RRP €15)

If you have no plans for this Valentine’s Day, that doesn’t mean that you can’t celebrate the most love-filled day of the year! Treat yourself to a cosy night in with these super soft pyjamas, that also happen to have the most adorable heart print on them. Available to buy from Dunnes Stores here.

Nobody's Child Winnie heart print jumpsuit (RRP €71.99)

We fell in love (pun intended) as soon as we saw this jumpsuit! It is such a stunning and flattering outfit, and would be ideal for a night out on the town for Valentine’s Day. However, if you’re not a fan of a jumpsuit, the print is also available in a dress style, making it suitable for everyone. Available to purchase via ASOS here.

Miss Selfridge heart print relaxed leg jean in dark wash (RRP €44.99)

If your outfit plan for the fourteenth is feeling a little bit plain, then why not spice it up with a patterned jean? These jeans are brilliantly stylish with their heart-shaped print, and can be rocked all year round. They will certainly add a little bit of pizazz to your ensemble! Available to buy via ASOS here.