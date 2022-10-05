Get the spooky vibes going with these Halloween-themed workouts

We get it – the summer season has now truly passed, autumn is officially here, and the October weather has not been kind to us so far. It is fully understandable if you have zero motivation to do a workout right now!

However, we also know that doing even the briefest of workouts can make all the difference to your day. With the endorphins, the extra burst of energy, and the general positive feeling of getting up and about, doing a workout is always worth it in the end.

Still, if you are struggling to encourage yourself to get the job done, then we might just have the right thing to motivate you. Seeing as October 31st is just around the corner, we have collected our favourite Halloween-themed workouts to get you in the spooky mood!

Whether you prefer to workout on your own or with your loved ones, we can guarantee that these unique YouTube workouts will give you your exercise spark back. So come on, stick one of these videos on, and get moving:

This Halloween routine from Anna is so much fun! The concise, 20 minute full-body workout is intense, but definitely worth it. To get you in the Halloween party mood, many spooky-themed dance numbers are incorporated into the routine to get you ready for a night on the town. The video also contains adorable Halloween graphics that appear from time to time, ranging from a spooky ghost to a flying bat. Plus, Anna even does the whole workout in clown makeup – now that’s dedication!

We’re a big fan of Kyra’s workouts, and she has plenty of Halloween-themed videos to choose from! In particular, we can’t get enough of this 25 minute dance workout at this time of year. Kyra makes working out fun with a bunch of our most beloved Halloween tracks! From Michael Jackson’s Thriller to the infamous Ghostbusters theme song, you are bound to adore the selection of music that this workout has to offer. If, by the end of the workout, you are still looking to bust a few extra moves, you could always recreate the iconic Thriller dance routine!

If you are a huge Disney fan, then this one is for you! On her YouTube channel, Kyra also offers a Disney workout, but with a Halloween twist. This 20 minute cardio workout includes some of Disney’s best Halloween-themed numbers, including “This Is Halloween” from The Nightmare Before Christmas and “I Put A Spell On You” from Hocus Pocus. Get this workout done, and then as soon as you have finished, you can stick on one of these classic Halloween films as a reward. Doesn’t that sound great?

This HIIT dance workout is bound to get your blood pumping! Emily’s ‘Let’s Get Freaky’ workout is great fun for all to enjoy, as it doesn’t involve any traditional workout moves such as planks or burpees. Plus, she also incorporates lots of energetic dance tracks, ranging from Disturbia by Rihanna, to Teeth by Lady Gaga. If you’re looking for a slightly less traditional Halloween workout that still delivers on the spooky vibes, then this video is perfect for you!