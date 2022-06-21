Get the look: Jennifer Lopez’s effortlessly glamorous waves, styled by Andrew Fitzsimons

Known for her effortless beauty, JLO stepped out last night in Doha, Qatar, to perform at a private concert. Irish celebrity hair stylist, Andrew Fitzsimons was on hand to create her look on the night. Jennifer amplified her natural glamour, with a voluminous blowout and sexy waves and we are here to help you get it. Follow this step-by-step guide to achieve this look.

Step 1

Shampoo and condition your hair using the Andrew Fitzsimons Body Volume Shampoo (€11.99/£9.00) and Conditioner (€11.99/£9.00). This will ensure the appearance of fuller looking hair from the root while maintaining its softness and shine.

Step 2

Next, prep damp, towel dried hair with Andrew Fitzsimons Volume Body Blowdry Hold Spray (€11.99/£9.00).

This creates the perfect base for a blowout by lifting the roots, adding volume and texture to the hair. Follow up by creating a voluminous blowout.

Step 3

Once you have achieved your blowout. Begin waving your hair from the root with a curling iron, this will help add to the volume. By creating a wave in the hair, going in opposite directions it will create a more natural, yet effortlessly sexy look.

Step 4

Spray Andrew Fitzsimons Apres Sex Texture Spray throughout (€11.99/£9.00), to give your hair a naturally tousled, undone look.

Then using Andrew Fitzsimons Hard Strong Hold Hair Spray (€11.99/£9.00), lock the style in place.

Step 5

The ideal finish to this look is the Andrew Fitzsimons Prism Shine Invisible Shine Spray (€14.49/£11.00) for the ultimate shine. This will add a super light-weight glossy finish.

Andrew Fitzsimons



The accessibly priced, salon-performance collection featuring 26 care and styling products, Andrew Fitzsimons Hair Care is priced at RRP €11.99-€16.99 and is exclusively at select Boots locations and boots.com.