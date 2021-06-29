Get the factor 50! Temperatures due to soar in Ireland this week

You better grab the factor 50 and all the barbecue supplies because Ireland is set to experience the hottest day of the year so far this week.

Forget about Love Island and Casa Amor, thanks to this glorious sunshine we can experience our very own sunny escape right from the comfort of our own garden! Temperatures are due to soar across the country over the next few days, with today, Tuesday June 29, set to reach a lush 23 to 24 degrees.

It might be a bit cooler across the west coast of the country where they’ll be experiencing temperatures in and around the 16 to 20 degree mark, however, temperatures are expected to generally remain 23 degrees across the rest of Ireland.

If you thought today was a treat though,then get ready for tomorrow, because Wednesday is due to be even warmer!

“Wednesday will be another warm and mainly dry day with spells of summer sunshine, in just light northerly breezes,” Met Éireann reported earlier today.

“Isolated showers will develop in southern coastal areas in the afternoon. Top temperatures of 20 to 24 degrees Celsius over most of the country. Slightly cooler once again though along north and northwest coasts, with highest temperatures of 16 to 19 degrees Celsius, owing to onshore breezes.”

Like all good things though, this mini heat wave (if you can even call it that) is going to be coming to an end a lot quicker than we would have liked. So if you’re planning a beach day this weekend, you might want to move it forward as showers and dull, overcast skies are due to arrive this Saturday.

While the temperatures will remain around the 17 to 21 degree mark, it won’t exactly be bikini weather