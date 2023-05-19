Get paid €90 an hour to watch TikTok

If you’re a fan of TikTok, then we’ve found the dream job for you.

Ubiquitous has revealed they are looking for professional TikTok Watchers to scroll through the app and are offering €90 an hour for doing so!

The influencer marketing company isn’t only looking for one TikTok Watcher though, as there are three jobs up for grabs.

While many of us spend hours scrolling through the entertaining platform anyway, why not get paid for doing so? If you get selected for the job, you will get paid a whopping €90 per hour.

Ubiquitous previously had a TikTok Watching Job up for grabs which received an astounding 50,000+ applicants and they have decided to bring back the job, but offering it to three lucky people this time around.

If it sounds like this job is ‘For You’, here’s what to expect from the role: The three selected candidates will receive almost €1,000 in total for the mere ten hours of TikTok watching.

While watching TikTok for 10 hours, the chosen candidates will be helping Ubiquitous to discover emerging trends by filling out a simple document of recurring trends they spot. Meaning you have to simply watch TikTok and note any new trends you see popping up on the platform.

The full job description is as follows:

Watch 10 hours worth of TikTok videos over a three-day period

Follow @ubiquitousofficial on both TikTok and YouTube.

Record all emerging trends you encounter

Post a video on the social media platform of your choice talking about the job, tagging Ubiquitous

The VP of Growth at Ubiquitous, Jeremy Boudinet, has stated, “Due to the success of October’s TikTok Watching job, we felt it was only right to bring it back for a second time and make the idea even bigger than before”.

“Absolutely anyone can apply as long as they have a TikTok account. We’re not looking for an expert or a TikTok connoisseur, we’re just looking for someone who uses TikTok fairly frequently and has an active social media presence of their own”.

If you want to boost your chances of winning a spot on the Ubiquitous team, they encourage applicants to tweet @ubiquitousofficial telling them why you’d be perfect for the job, but it’s not a requirement for the application.

The only real requirements for the Watching job is that you love TikTok and you must have some form of an active social media presence.

If you want to apply for the position, you should do it fast as applications are open now until May 31. Simply fill in the application and give a brief explanation as to why you deserve the job. All applicants must be over 18. To apply, click here.