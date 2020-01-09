Get on your bike and sign up for this year’s Ring of Kerry Charity Cycle

Are you looking for the perfect challenge this year? We have found the ideal one for any super cyclists who are eager to raise money for charity. It is time to get on your bike and sign up for the annual Ring of Kerry Charity Cycle. Participants are now being encouraged to sign up for the annual fundraising event, which is both a test of endurance and an unforgettable experience.

Registration is now open at www.ringofkerrycycle.ie for one of the nation’s favourite charity cycles with organisers looking forward to welcoming returning hardy perennials who have taken part in this epic cycle more than once, as well as newbies eager to prove their mettle on the 175k route around the stunningly scenic Ring of Kerry.

“The Ring of Kerry Charity Cycle is considered a ‘bucket list’ experience by veterans of the annual event,” said Bridget McGuire, Chairperson for the Ring of Kerry Charity Cycle. “The route will undoubtedly test your fitness and endurance, but the camaraderie of fellow cyclists that travel all over the world just to take part, encouragement from spectators, and the knowledge that your fundraising efforts can make such a big difference to deserving charities is all the motivation you’ll need to get you around the route!”

Each year, six charities are shortlisted from a long list of applicants to become approved beneficiaries of the Ring of Kerry Charity Cycle. This year, cyclists can choose to raise much-needed funds for the following charities:

Ard Chúram Day Care Centre, Listowel – A daycare service that operates from Monday to Saturday and caters for older people in a purpose-built centre in Greenville, Listowel. Banna Rescue – A voluntary inshore and land rescue unit covering one of the busiest and best beaches in the country. Breakthrough Cancer Research – An Irish medical research charity focused on raising vital funds for cancer supports and services. Cunamh Iveragh – A respite home for adults with special needs in South Kerry. Down Syndrome Ireland (Kerry branch) – Helping people with Down Syndrome to make their own futures as bright and independent as possible by providing them with education, support and friendship every step of the way. St Francis Special School – Providing educational programmes in Beaufort for students with moderate/severe/profound general disabilities.

Registration for #ROKCC2020 costs €100 plus a 3.5 percent service fee per entry. Cyclists can fundraise with an official Ring of Kerry Charity Cycle 2020 sponsorship card or through the online fundraising platform, www.everydayhero.com. While the six main beneficiary charities benefit thanks to the efforts of the cyclists, an additional number of charities will receive funds raised through the registration process.

With an entry limit of 6,500 cyclists this year, places on Ireland’s favourite charity cycle are expected to sell out quickly, so participants are encouraged to secure their spot soon. The #ROKCC2020 team will be posting regularly across its social media channels, where they’ll offer training tips and hints on how cyclists can boost their fundraising, highlight the beneficiary charities, and introduce followers to a number of cyclists ahead of July 4, so be sure to follow and tag as you prepare for the big event.

For more information and to register visit, www.ringofkerrycycle.ie. To set up your fundraising page, click here.