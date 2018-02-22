INKED: 10 amazing tattoos inspired by your favourite TV shows

If you are a television obsessed nut (guilty) or just really love one particular show, this is the list for you!

Check out these 10 simple tattoos inspired by our favourite TV shows…

Gilmore Girls

In honour of possibly the greatest show on earth, show your respect to The Life and Death Brigade.

Gossip Girl

Greetings Upper East Siders…

Game of Thrones

Matching ink for die-hard fans… brace yourselves.

Friends

I don’t know anyone who doesn’t love this show. Remember kids… PIVOT!

Pretty Little Liars

Got a secret, can you keep it?

Buffy the Vampire Slayer

A genuine cult classic, Buffy was the ultimate SLAYer.

Grey’s Anatomy

This one gets us right in the feels.

Stranger Things

On a scale of 1-10… you are an 11!

X files

Literally YES!

Lost

Those infamous numbers…