Fitness fans: Get fit for FREE this summer with The Happy Pear

Ah, the summer time. When our social calenders are stretched just as tight as our budgets. Between festivals, BBQ's and essential patio cocktails it can be tough to find the time, never mind the moolah, to look after our health.

Well luckily for us the fitness fanatics at The Happy Pear are to the rescue!

Starting from Sunday 17th of June, The Happy Pear is to run weekly exercise and wellness classes on the grounds of their gorgeous Clondalkin cafe.

Running on Saturday and Sunday mornings throughout the summer months, the classes have something for everyone including yoga, pilates, mindfulness, essential oils, and more.

Oh, and did we mention that it's for FREE?!

The classes are taught by Irelands top wellness experts and is a follow on from last year's wildly successful free yoga classes-which saw up to a hundred people attend each week. Reckon you'll be among them this year?

Your dedication to raising early will be rewarded with access to the cafe open for breakfast and coffee. Choose from a cup of hand-roasted coffee (essential), a selection of vegetarian and vegan breakfasts (clean eating buzz) and free organic porridge (get in my belly)!

The series kicks off with yoga this Sunday 17th June 9.30am-10.30am and runs until 26th August.

For more information on all things free and fitness check out the Summer Wellness Series on Facebook.

So gowan, show your body, soul and bank balance some love this weekend.