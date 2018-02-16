Excited! Brown Thomas are hosting a month long beauty festival

On February 22nd, Brown Thomas kicks off Wild Beauty, an unmissable 18-day bold beauty event across all stores, packed full of the best Irish and visiting international make-up experts and artists, over 90 product launches and exclusive beauty previews.

We're very excited.

For the first time ever, Brown Thomas Dublin will unveil a brand new pop up beauty destination on its carpark rooftop, which will host a mix of masterclasses and discussion panels with the leading industry insiders talking all things skincare, make-up and fragrances. With make-up artists flying in fresh from international fashion weeks and Hollywood award season's red carpets, these masterclass events are not to be missed!

Ireland’s top make-up artists and beauty bloggers including Christine Lucignano, Aimee Connolly, Pippa O’Connor, Chloe Boucher, Louise Cooney, Tara O’Farrell and Kim O’Sullivan are amongst the exciting guest names alongside UK based beauty journalist Sali Hughes (fan girl moment) and top fashion and beauty influencer Lydia Elise Millen who has an Instagram following of over half a million.

The full line up of events is as follows:

Cleanse your soul with lululemon who will be hosting yoga, pilates and fitness workout classes in the new beauty pop up throughout the Wild Beauty event. On Sunday 25th February, indulge in a dedicated day of wellness with a yoga class at 10am followed by a wellness discussion with Health and Wellbeing Coach, Alison Canavan at 12pm.

Enjoy the skyline city views in a workout class on March 4th or meditate on Mother’s Day during a yoga class on March 11th. On March 10th, indulge your senses with a special fragrance event with Emma South of Jo Malone London, perfumer, Michael Donovan and Pippa O’Connor.

Wild Beauty welcomes a highly anticipated mix of beauty previews and launches such as the HUDA Beauty Bronze 3D highlighter palette, available online from February 18th and in store on February 19th, Giorgio Armani Cosmetics will exclusively launch its highly anticipated new ‘Luminous Face Fabric Foundation’ on February 22nd, find the perfect luminous base with YSL Touche Éclat ‘All in One Glow’ foundation available from March 7th.

Bobbi Brown’s gorgeous new eye palette ‘Spring in Capri’ will be previewed exclusively from February 27th and bareMineral’s latest must-have barePro Concealer; a full coverage and 16 hour concealer. Not forgetting fragrances, Jo Malone London unveil their latest breath-taking fragrance collection ‘English Field’s’ on March 1st and The Beauty Hall will exclusively launch the very first fragrance from Proenza Schouler entitled ‘Arizona’ a beautiful and radiant eau de parfum on March 1st . Armani Privé also unveil their latest luxurious fragrances ‘Blue Lazuli’ and ‘Blue Turquoise’.

To start the Wild Beauty event on February 22nd, NARS visiting international artist Vincent Ford will be visit the Beauty Hall in the Dublin store for one day only. Lancôme and the Brown Thomas Beauty Style Team will help you reveal your glow with an exclusive masterclass.

On February 27th, bareMinerals international make-up artist Sarah-Jane Froom visits the Carpark Rooftop Beauty Destination for a night of all things bare beauty with top beauty blogger Chloe Boucher.

Charlotte Tilbury’s international pro artist Kelly Mitchel will host an exclusive masterclass to celebrate the new Hollywood Flawless Filter launch in the Carpark Rooftop Beauty Destination on March 1st while Brown Thomas Galway will also host an exclusive masterclass to mark Charlotte’s latest exciting launch!

On February 23rd, Lancôme will host an evening of all things ‘L’Extrait’ at their Dublin boutique followed by their ‘Absolue Ladies Afternoon Tea’ on February 24th. On February 26th, The Beauty Lounge on Dublin’s Clarendon Street will host a masterclass with Bobbi Brown’s Pro Artist Amy Conway from 6-8pm.

On February 26th and 27th, Sisley’s visiting make-up artist Lorna Hura will visit the Dublin store for one-to-one appointments.

Laura Mercier’s visiting international make-up artist Yasmine Ferguson will be sharing her insider tips and tricks, for bespoke customer one-to-one appointments in the Galway store on February 23rd and 24th and in the Limerick store from March 2nd – 3rd. On February 23rd and 24th, Laura Mercier’s visiting international artist El Said El Gamel will be on counter for bespoke one-to-one appointments in the Cork store and the Dublin store from March 2nd – 3rd.

On March 3rd, Aveda’s global educator and hairstylist Bea Watson will be visiting the Aveda blow dry bar at the Beauty Lounge for one to one consultations.

Estée Lauder’s global pro artist Alan Pan will be hosting one-to-one skincare and make-up consultations in the Limerick store on March 7th, the Cork store on March 6th, the Galway store on March 8th and the Dublin store on March 9th and 10th.

On March 8th The Beauty Lounge will host a very special a Nails Inc. masterclass with one of their pro artists from 5-8pm. From Thursday 8th to Saturday 10th March, go back to school with Lancôme’s how-to masterclass and master the basics and perfect the perfect look in the Cork store.

Customers can avail of exciting gift with purchases throughout Wild Beauty from brands such as Lancôme, Estée Lauder, La Prairie, Laura Mercier, NARS, Huda Beauty, Clarins and Rituals.

Just in time for Mother’s Day, Jo Malone London will be hosting complimentary engraving services to customise a truly personal gift with beautifully engraved initials on either candles or colognes in the Galway store on March 3rd from 12-4.30pm, in the Cork store on March 8th from 12-4.30pm, the Limerick store on March 10th from 12-4.30pm and the Dublin store on March 10th from 12-5pm. Brown Thomas Dublin will offer complimentary personalisation on Mother’s Day gifts from brands including Atelier Cologne, Yves Saint Laurent and Giorgio Armani Cosmetics.

Event booking fees apply and tickets are available to purchase from Friday 16th February.