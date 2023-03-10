Get everything you need for St. Patrick’s Day with Carrolls Irish Gifts

If you’re heading to a St.Patrick’s Day parade this year, you’re going to want to look the part.

March 17th is the one day of the year that we love to go all-out with our outfits and really show the pride we have for our country. From green ensembles to tri-colour face paint, people of all ages love to get involved to watch their local parade.

If you’re looking for the ideal spot to buy everything you’ll need to have a brilliant St.Patrick’s Day, then look no further as Carrolls Irish Gifts has everything you could possibly imagine.

Carrolls Irish Gifts have a wide range of St.Patrick's Day clothing, hats, scarfs, and accessories available for the whole family. The best part is, everything is available in store and online, so if you’re not near one of their many locations, you don’t have to miss out!

Some of their key locations are situated in Dublin, Cork, Kilkenny, Galway and Belfast.

Also, Carrolls have been announced as the official merchandise retailer of the St.Patrick’s Day Festival this year. The St.Patrick’s Day parade brings hundreds of thousands of people together each year to celebrate Irish arts, culture and heritage, and to have an Irish retailer like Carrolls Irish Gifts being the official merchandise retailer, makes it all the more significant.

From Shamrock suits, traditional quality Aran jumpers, leprechaun baby vests, flags, socks and hats, just to name a few. Carrolls Irish Gifts has everything you could think of to embrace your Irishness.

If you feel like celebrating St.Patrick’s day with a gift for a loved one (or yourself!), you can find high quality and excellent value gifts across a wide range of categories in stores to make the day extra special and to support Irish businesses.

This includes beautiful Irish candles from Herb Dublin, Handcrafted Palm Free Irish Soap, Irish clothing, jewellery, and many well-known Irish brands such as Guinness, Newbridge, Foxford, Baileys and many more- the perfect Gift with Grá.

So, not only can you kit Mum, Dad and the little ones out for St.Patrick's day with Carrolls Irish Gifts, but you can pick up a wide range of luxury Irish goods to mark the occasion.

For more information on how to celebrate the best of Irish with Carrolls Irish Gifts, visit www.carrollsirishgifts.com

