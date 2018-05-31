WOW Air just announced a 30% off flash sale on EVERY flight

Calling all wanderlusters!

WOW Air have just announced that they are offering potential travellers a whopping 30% off all of their flights.

The big sale is in honour of the airline's sixth birthday.

The offer is available for booking from today, Thursday 31 May 2018, until Monday 4 June.

All you have to do is include the code WOWBDAY when looking up your flights.

Whether it's New York, Toronto, LA or Iceland you're after, it's going to be more affordable than ever.

'We are delighted to be able to celebrate our birthday with our Irish passengers by offering them more affordable travel to Iceland and beyond,' said Svanhvít Fridriksdóttir, Director of Communications at WOW air.

'It’s our mission to continue to offer Irish travellers the lowest fares for transatlantic travel. Over the last three years our network from Ireland has gone from strength to strength and this is our way to say thanks to our Irish customers.”