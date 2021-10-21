Get autumn winter fashion ready with Jervis Shopping Centre

This season at Jervis Shopping Centre, there is a focus on fashion heroes that are cosy and wearable, and that will add colour and texture to your wardrobe for Autumn Winter.

(Left) Forest green faux fur coat, M&S, €82, green animal print dress, Carraig Dunn, €59.95, black patent boots, M&S, €95.

(Right) Sage padded coat, Marks & Spencer, €75, floral dress, Carraig Dunn, €59, brown turtle neck, Carraig Dunn, €21.95, tan patent boots, M&S, €95

Speaking about the latest collection, stylist Corina Gaffey said, “After a very reserved 18 months, people are looking forward to dressing up again, and there's a renewed focus on visually impactful pieces that will be perfect for the upcoming party season, returning to the office or weekend brunches with the girls. Think check oversized coats, teddy bear faux fur, puff sleeves blouses, retro prints and, of course, sequins!”

Beige faux fur, Vila, €109.99, animal print dress, New Look, €32.99, leopard print faux fur bag, New Look, €22.99, tan patent boots, Marks & Spencer, €95.

Beige borg coat, Marks & Spencer, €120, floral dress with white collar, New Look, €32.99, black patent boots, Marks & Spencer, €95.

Pink long coat, Marks & Spencer, €125, pink jumper, Diesel, €44.99, red tweed skirt, New Look, €29.99, black patent boots, Marks & Spencer, €95.

Photographed in the beautifully renovated House Dublin on Leeson Street and around the streets of Dublin City, the diverse and striking collection has something for everyone.

Yellow check coat, Vila, €109.99, Black floral dress, Vila, €44.99, White sleeveless turtle neck, Vila, €14.99, Black patent boots, Marks & Spencer, €95

Looks are curated from stores in the centre including New Look, Stradivarius, Carraig Donn, Bershka, JD Sports, Tesco, American Eagle, Vila, Diesel and Marks and Spencer.

(Left) Sequined trousers, Marks & Spencer, €55, black ruffle top, Vila, €49.99, red bag, New Look, €22.99, black sandals, models own.

(Middle) Floral top, Bershka, €17.99, Green skirt, Stradivarius, €19.99, Red quilted handbag, New Look, €22.99, Black strappy heels, models own.

(Right) Green top, Bershka €19.99, Leopard skirt, New Look €29.99

Houndstooth dress, New Look, €29.99, Black puff sleeve shirt, New Look, €33.99, Black sequin heels, New Look, €49.99

Jervis Shopping Centre has over 60 retailers and is one of Dublin’s most iconic and vibrant shopping environments and is easily accessible by Luas, DART, bus or car. Car parking for the full day is capped at €13. www.jervis.ie.

Main feature image: Green belted puffer coat €110, Red stripe jumper, €36, animal print skirt, €47.50, black boots, all Marks & Spencer, €65.