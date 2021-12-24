Get all your Christmas tablescape inspiration right here!

If you don’t love the overly sparkly, packed table look, then this simple and delicate tablescape might be more your style than the glittering, mistletoe-packed tablerunners! The clean, plain linen adds a gorgeous natural element to the table and the matching table runner and napkins creates a pared back minimalism. The brass candleholders give it that little bit of Christmas colour without being overwhelming and the candles bring a soft subtle light. But the real star of the show is the greenery snaking its way up the table runner. Simple and understated, paired with the natural linens and brass it creates a calming and inviting tablescape that draws you in for an utterly chill Christmas dinner.

Walk in a winter wonderland with this beautiful, snowy tablescape! A blend of gold, sparkles, forest green and natural whites and woods, it’s a winter fairytale come to life! With natural greenery sprinkled up the length of the table and dotted with glowing candles, this magical forest is offset with tall shining candlesticks and pared back, simplistic tableware to really bring a luxurious element to the whole scene.

Like a more colourful tablescape? Then this look from Special Touches Décor should be right up your alley! Full of beautifully chaotic colour, it turns the traditional Christmas colours on their head, using a bright orange and deep, rich blue to create a stunning tablescape. Offset against traditional green and gold, this creates a more exotic colour scheme that makes us think more of the 3 wise men than anything else! The fruit adds an unexpected element but works well with the patterned china. Lots of greenery, gold accents and a scattered imperfect feel is essential to this tablescape that we’re absolutely loving.

We’re loving this vintage cottage-core style tablescape that’s simple but enchanting at the same time! The tartan runner and natural, snow-frosted wood gives it a beautiful country feel that’s complemented by the porcelain mini Christmas trees giving it a small village feeling. The glass-covered gingerbread house reminds us of the tiny train Christmas villages of our childhood. Utterly understated, a warm Christmas glow is created by the candles and we feel a string of simple, glowing lights would add even more to Christmassy feeling we get with this beautiful set up.

Is your entire wardrobe made up of black clothing? Is your dark style your signature? Why not do something a little different this Christmas and take inspiration from this dramatic and dark tablescape, that feels utterly atmospheric and wintry? The dark velvet ribbons bring a luxurious feel to the dried greenery, creating a hauntingly beautiful tablescape that contrasts light and dark. The addition of a few lit candles will make for a gorgeously glam dining experience this Christmas!