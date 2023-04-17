Georgie Crawford confirms surrogate pregnancy with husband Jamie

Georgie Crawford is set to become a mum again!

The Good Glow podcaster and health coach has announced that she and her husband Jamie are expecting another baby via a surrogate. The couple are already parents to a six-year-old daughter named Pia, who Georgie gave birth to in 2017.

The 38-year-old decided to take to Instagram last night, to share an emotional video montage of herself and Jamie being told by their surrogate that their family would be growing once more.

Set to Ellie Goulding’s song How Long Will I Love You, Georgie’s video contained moments such as the phone call that told them the happy news, as well as a heartwarming snapshot of one of their surrogate’s baby scans.

“I think it’s finally starting to sink in…our surrogate mother is pregnant!!”, she exclaimed at the beginning of her lengthy caption.

“After what feels like forever, our precious baby is on its way to us. In a million years I could never describe the emotions we have felt this year, our baby is due after the summer,” Georgie confirmed.

The wellness speaker then went on to detail their difficult journey to surrogacy. “We are so grateful to the brave man who rescued our embryos from Ukraine back in Feb, 2022,” Georgie wrote.

“But most of all we owe everything to the incredible lady who is carrying our baby for us, an earth angel, words cannot describe our gratitude,” she praised further.

Georgie concluded her post by expressing how grateful she feels. “I have so much love in my heart writing these words. It hasn’t been an easy road for us, so much so, that it’s hard to believe it’s real,” she penned.

Georgie and Jamie have been married since 2015, and they welcomed daughter Pia into the world in February 2017.

Heartbreakingly, seven months after giving birth to Pia, Georgie noticed she had a lump and was subsequently diagnosed with breast cancer. At the age of 32, the new mum decided to freeze her eggs before undergoing cancer treatment.

Georgie and Jamie have been keeping their audience up to date with their fertility and surrogacy journey ever since.

Congratulations to both of them!