Georgia Toffolo confesses why she wants to elope with fiancé James

Georgia Toffolo has admitted that she would love to elope!

In October, the former Made In Chelsea star announced that she is engaged to her partner, businessman James Watt.

Now, three months after saying ‘yes’ to James’ proposal, Georgia has been opening up about her wedding planning thoughts so far.

In an interview with The Mirror, the 30-year-old was quizzed on if she has started organising her nuptials yet.

“I’m just desperate to get married! I don’t want to do any of the planning, I haven’t planned a thing, I only want to be married – it’s the opposite of how I thought I’d feel. I thought I’d be swept up in what I’m going to wear and have hundreds of people there and all of that,” she explained.

Georgia then went on to confess that she would prefer to elope with her fiancé, instead of organising a huge celebration.

“My preference is to elope. I’m struggling to get it over the line. Our families are so excited for us and want to be involved, it feels a little selfish to elope. So, we’ll see,” the reality star detailed.

In October of last year, Georgia and James announced that they were engaged.

At the time, James chose to pop the question during a romantic trip to Greece, a few days before Georgia’s 30th birthday.

Georgia – who first met her fiancé in 2023 after being set up by friends on a blind date – later took to Instagram to share the wonderful news.

Posting several snaps of the couple with her new sparkling ring, the former I’m A Celebrity star penned: “James asked me to marry him. It really was the best moment of my life so far. I never knew I could feel happiness like this. The easiest, quickest yes to being your wife. @brewdogjames.”

Georgia added: “Our love story is my favourite. How we managed to find each other out of billions of people out there will always be my greatest blessing. I love you forever and the magical life we’re building."