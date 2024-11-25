Georgia Kousoulou reveals update after confirming birth of baby girl

Georgia Kousoulou is enjoying her baby bubble!

Yesterday (November 24), the former The Only Way Is Essex star announced that she had given birth to a baby girl, alongside her husband Tommy Mallett.

The couple are now parents to a beautiful daughter named Gigi, with their baby joy coming almost two years after they experienced a heartbreaking miscarriage.

Now, Georgia – who also shares her three-year-old son Brody with Tommy – has revealed an adorable first update on her baby girl, after initially announcing her daughter’s birth.

Earlier today, the 33-year-old took to Instagram to post a beautiful snap of Brody smiling as he held his baby sister at home.

“This feeling is like no other,” Georgia gushed in her caption, before adding: “Thank you for all the love.”

Yesterday, the reality star thrilled fans and stars alike when she confirmed the arrival of her baby daughter.

On social media, Georgia – who went through IVF treatment to conceive Gigi – chose to unveil four beautiful photos taken after her baby girl’s birth. The sweet images showcase the proud parents cradling their newborn daughter.

“Introducing you .. GIGI Fordham,” she penned in her caption, alongside a rainbow baby to acknowledge her previous baby loss.

“Born on 22.11 weighing 7 pound 12. Our darling girl, we are so in love,” Georgia continued.

“Our hearts could burst. Thank you god for answering our prayers,” she added.

At the time, many of Georgia and Tommy’s fellow famous faces have since taken to Instagram to send them their well-wishes.

“Huge congratulations to you all, she is beautiful, sending you all lots of love xxx,” penned TOWIE alum Billie Shepherd.

“Congratulations you gorgeous pair,” commented reality star Vicky Pattison.

“Perfect baby girl, congratulations to you both I can’t wait to meet her.. love you lots xxxxx,” added former Love Island winner Dani Dyer.